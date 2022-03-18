LIVE: Zelensky Urges Negotiation

Rising prices or disrupted supply chains were reported by 60 percent of the companies surveyed, according to a recent survey.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Friday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

Zelensky urges to negotiate and regain territorial integrity of Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky advocated further negotiations with Russia and urged to regain Ukraine's territorial integrity in his daily message to the nation.

"The time has come to meet. The time has come to talk. The time has come to regain territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine," he said.

Halliburton announces it will cease operations in Russia

According to its website, U.S. oilfield services company Halliburton Co. announced it would immediately cease operations in Russia.

"The company is complying with sanctions prohibiting transactions and work, including for certain state-owned Russian clients. Halliburton will prioritize safety and security as it winds down its remaining operations in Russia," the statement said.

The company notes that it has no joint ventures in Russia. Shipments of parts and products to Russia were stopped by Halliburton several weeks ago.

"The war in Ukraine deeply saddens us. We have employees in both Ukraine and Russia, and the conflict greatly impacts our people, their families, and loved ones throughout the region," said Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller. "Since the start of this conflict, we prioritized employee safety and compliance with all relevant sanctions."

Halliburton is the second-largest oilfield services company globally and the largest U.S. supplier of equipment to the oil industry. During its operations in Russia, the company has cooperated with all major subsoil users - Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Rosneft, LUKOIL and others.

China opposes all biological weapons programs - UN envoy

China believes that under no circumstances should any country develop biological weapons, and opposes any research of this kind, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun has told the UN Security Council.

"China resolutely opposes the development, possession or use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstance," he told the UN Security Council meeting on the military biological research in Ukraine. ·

Apart from that, China urges all countries "to destroy their chemical weapons stockpiles as soon as possible."

The U.S. has not ruled out the possibility of imposing sanctions against China in case of worsening disagreements

The U.S. has not ruled out that it may consider imposing sanctions on China if differences between the countries worsen, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

"A number of means of influence could be considered, certainly one of them is sanctions," Psaki said, responding to a reporter's question about whether Washington could impose sanctions against Beijing if their differences, including on trade, escalated.

Earlier Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation. During the conversation, the U.S. president explained, among other things, what the consequences of China's possible material assistance to Russia would be.

"He described what the consequences would be if China provided material support to Russia," according to a White House press release.

As noted, Biden and Xi Jinping paid special attention in their conversation to the situation in Ukraine. The U.S. and Chinese leaders also discussed the problem of Taiwan. The U.S. president reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan remains unchanged, adding that Washington "continues to oppose any unilateral change in the status quo.



Almost 14,000 people evacuated from Mariupol in the past day - Russian military

Over 13,700 people were evacuated from Mariupol in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of evacuees to more than 56,700, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Friday.

"The humanitarian operation in Mariupol continues. In the past day, <…> 13,751 people were evacuated from the city, the total number now stands at 56,743," he said.

The Russian defense official also said that despite serious difficulties, the Russian Armed Forces managed to ensure the operation of humanitarian corridors in the regions of Kiev, Kharkov and Zhitomir, declared by Ukraine. A total of 3,399 people managed to flee various localities in the area using buses and personal vehicles.

Burger King owners in Russia refuse to close restaurants due to sanctions

Owners of Burger King fast-food restaurants in Russia refused to leave the Russian market following the sanctions imposed against Moscow, according to RBI’s (Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns Burger King) International President David Shear.

"We contacted the main operator of the business (in Russia - TASS) and demanded the suspension of Burger King restaurant operations in Russia. He has refused to do so," according to a statement by Shear posted on RBI’s website.

"There are no legal clauses that allow us to unilaterally change the (franchise) contract or allow any one of the partners to simply walk away or overturn the entire agreement," he explained.

"We started the process to dispose our ownership stake in the business. While we would like to do this immediately, it is clear that it will take some time to do so based on the terms of our existing joint venture agreement," Shear said.

RBI "suspended all corporate support for the Russian market, including operations, marketing, and supply chain support in addition to refusing approvals for new investment and expansion" in Russia, according to the statement.

Apart from VTB Capital, the Ukrainian financial group Investment Capital Ukraine (ICU) is part of the joint venture on the Russian market, Shear noted. Alexander Kolobov, the founder of Shokoladnitsa chain of coffee shops, control the operations of around 800 Burger King restaurants in Russia.

President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Russian leader said that Moscow is ready to search for solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict during negotiations. Nevertheless, he criticized Kiev for "trying to delay the negotiation process in every way possible."

Putin also mentioned Russia's humanitarian work in Mariupol, and efforts carried out by Russian armed forces to save the lives of civilians by opening humanitarian corridors and evacuating people. Scholz called for a ceasefire, improvement in the humanitarian situation, and a diplomatic solution to the conflict as soon as possible.

German companies feel impact of Ukraine crisis. Seventy-eight percent of German companies feel the impact of the Ukraine crisis, according to a survey published by the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) on Friday.

Rising prices or disrupted supply chains were reported by 60 percent of the companies surveyed, and 18 percent said they were directly affected through the loss of customers or suppliers. The survey was conducted among 3,700 companies. Across all industries, nine out of ten companies said that the rising costs of energy had a noticeable effect on their operations.

"This effect is reaching the entire economy with full force," said DIHK Managing Director Martin Wansleben. Even before the Ukraine crisis, around two-thirds of all German companies considered the increase in energy prices a risk to their development.

Two-thirds of the companies surveyed said that they had already responded to the cost pressure by passing on the price increases to customers. According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), in 2021 the prices of energy products increased by 10.4 percent year-on-year in Germany after a 4.8-percent decrease in 2020.

Citibank accepts payment of Russian debt in dollars. Despite Western sanctions, Citibank received US$117.2 million in interests on Eurobonds that Russia was due to disburse on March 16. President Vladimir Putin's administration, however, specified that it could not guarantee that the final creditor would receive the payment.

"The possibility or impossibility of meeting our foreign currency obligations does not depend on us. We have the money and we have made the payment. Now the ball is in the court of the United States," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Currently, the Russian government owes some US$40 billion in dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, half of which is held by foreign investors.

United Nations warns of increased risk of famine. The UN Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, warned that the Ukrainian conflict could increase famines globally. Given that Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top five cereal exporters, he warned that the conflict is already having consequences on the food supply in Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh or Iran, which import over 60 percent of their wheat from these two countries.

The risk extends to other major importers such as Lebanon, Tunisia, Pakistan, or countries in conflict such as Yemen or Pakistan.

Why has the media suddenly gone so silent on Ukraine's neo-Nazi and corruption problem (Hunter's laptop, anyone?)?



What role is the media playing in all of this?https://t.co/2xpqnKjOds — Keith Granger (@regnarGhtieK) March 18, 2022

Over 3 million Ukrainians flee their country so far. The number of displaced persons caused by the conflict is still on the rise, bringing a huge impact on Ukraine and the surrounding countries. The United Nations launched a US$1.7 billion appeal to provide urgently needed assistance in Ukraine and to support refugees and neighboring countries hosting them.

Russia denounces that Ukraine is dragging out the negotiations. During a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the Kyev regime is trying by all means to drag out the negotiation process, putting forward new unrealistic proposals."

Lugansk troops control 90 percent of its territory. As the military operation in Ukraine enters its third week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that troops from the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic have already liberated over 90 percent of their territory, continue to advance north, and took control from the towns of Zolotaya Niva, Novodonetsky, Novomayorskoye, and Prechistovka. In Mariupol, units of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic reduce the siege and fight nationalists in the center of the city.

Since the conflict began on Feb. 24, Russia has destroyed 183 drones, 1,406 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 138 rocket launchers, 535 field artillery pieces, and 1,197 special military vehicles.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will gradually give up the dollar. This economic bloc will use the Ruble for its intra-regional transactions, according to Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov. The EEU countries also agreed to analyze mechanisms to guarantee the stability of their domestic markets through measures affecting the export of some agricultural products outside the EEU territory.

"The EEU is the world's largest net exporter of agricultural products, and therefore we are not threatened by a shortage of basic products. The introduction of joint measures of non-tariff regulation will help stabilize domestic prices, which is especially important given the external situation," said Andrei Slepnew, the trade minister of the EEU Commission.