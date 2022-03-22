LIVE: Zelensky Says Negotiations "Are Moving Step by Step"

Meanwhile, the U.S. and France explore further economic and diplomatic measures against Russia and Belarus.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Tuesday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

Kiev hopes for China’s role in resolving Ukrainian crisis, presidential office chief says

Kiev hopes that China would play a more active role in resolving the current crisis in Ukraine, and is looking forward to a possible phone conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and China, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andrey Yermak said.

"Kyiv is hopeful Beijing will play a more prominent role," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "We are looking forward to [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and [Chinese President Xi] Jinping talk."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba earler called upon Beijing to play an important role in resolving the situation in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all parties should jointly support and encourage dialogue between Russia and Ukraine in order to restore peace. He also said that the United States and NATO should launch a dialogue with Russia in order to ease the existing security concerns.

US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions after Biden’s visit to Europe, White House says

The United States and the European Union will impose more sanctions on Russia and toughen the existing ones following US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Brussels, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

"He [Biden] will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement," the official told reporters in the White House on Tuesday.

According to Sullivan, the announcement about new sanctions will be made on Thursday, following discussions with US allies in Brussels. At the same time, Sullivan gave no details of the forthcoming sanctions.

"What I will say is that one of the key elements of that announcement will focus not just on adding new sanctions, but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on evasion, on sanctions busting, on any attempt by any country to help Russia basically undermine, weaken, or get around the sanctions," the White House official said.

"We have applied an enormous amount of economic pressure. And in order to sustain and escalate that pressure over time, part of that is about new designations, new targets, but a big part of it is about effective enforcement and evasion," he added.According to Sullivan, the announcement about new sanctions will be made on Thursday, following discussions with US allies in Brussels.

Zelensky said that negotiations with Russia "are moving forward step by step"

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that negotiations with Russia are "difficult, at times scandalous, but we are moving forward step by step."

In a video message Tuesday night, he said that these talks "continue almost daily." "Difficult? Very. Scandalous at times, but we are moving forward step by step," he said.

According to the president, he is "grateful to all the international mediators who are fighting for Ukraine."

The first talks between the representatives of Russia and Ukraine were held on February 28 in the Gomel region of Belarus. Then the delegations met in Belovezhskaya Pushcha on March 3 and in Brest Oblast on March 7. Medinski said earlier that it had been decided to hold further talks daily via videoconference.

Use of nuke arms possible in case of existential threat to Russia - Kremlin spokesman

The use of nuclear weapons, under Russia’s national security concept, is possible only in case of an "existential" threat to the country, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Well, we have a concept of domestic security. And well, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept. Well, there are a number of other reasons that were mentioned in that text," he said in an interview with CNN when asked if Russia’s use of nuclear arms could be completely excluded.

Russian debt default would not cause a "systemic crisis." The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva considers that the effect of a possible bankruptcy of the Russian economy would be "quite limited" and would not imply a "systemic risk" for the world economy. She explained that most of the global economy is not heavily exposed to Russian debt and that its weight is "relatively small."

A hypothetical Russian bankruptcy is a scenario that has been speculated on in recent weeks, especially due to the impact of economic sanctions and the devaluation of the ruble. However, the IMF considers that Russia has enough dollars to meet its debts.

The mayor of Kyev vows that "the Russians will never enter" his city. On Tuesday, Vitali Klitschko promised the representatives of 46 European countries that "the Russians will never enter Kyev" because the Ukrainians have fortified "every building, every street, and every corner of the city."

"Nobody in Ukraine feels safe... We need weapons," Klitshko pleaded at a meeting with the Council of Europe's Congress of Local and Regional Powers. In this scenario, the Ukrainian Territories Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov repeatedly described Russia as a "terrorist state" arguing that 80 percent of its citizens are in favor of war.

The commitments that arise from the negotiations will be submitted to a referendum. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyev's commitments at peace talks with Russia would be put to a nationwide referendum in Ukraine.

"I explained to all negotiating groups: when you talk about all these changes, and they can be historic, there is nowhere to go -- we will have a referendum," Zelensky said, adding that he stands ready for any compromises if they are supported by the Ukrainian people.

Russia is still paying in “hard currency” for the transit of natural gas across Ukraine to Europe, the CEO of Naftogaz says https://t.co/yuNOJcICJ5 — Bloomberg (@business) March 21, 2022

The U.S. and France are exploring more economic and diplomatic measures against Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a phone conversation in which they explored further economic and diplomatic measures against Russia and Belarus.

They also discussed the efforts being made by NATO and European Union countries to provide humanitarian and security aid to the Ukrainians, as well as the extraordinary summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) to be held this week.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to vote again on Ukraine. On Wednesday, the UNGA will vote on a draft resolution on Ukraine, the second such resolution since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly will be held after a letter requesting the resumption was received by UNGA President Abdulla Shahid, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak told reporters in an email.

According to diplomatic sources, the new UNGA draft resolution focuses on the humanitarian situation, calling for the protection of civilians, medical personnel, aid workers, journalists, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure.

Russia does not possess chemical or biological weapons. On Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that his country does not possess chemical or biological weapons.

"We do not have any. What the Americans are saying is malicious innuendo. We hear this all the time and we've given them full answers for some time," he said in reaction to accusations by U.S. President Joseph Biden that Russia would use such weapons in Ukraine.

France sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The French Foreign Ministry announced that its country sent 55 tons of medical equipment, computers, baby milk, and generators to Ukraine. This emergency aid, worth 2.4 million euros, was sent on an A330 cargo plane from Paris to Warsaw.