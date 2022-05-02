LIVE: Zaporizhia Awaits Evacuees From the Azovstal Steelworks

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue their offensive in southern Ukraine, where they try to advance in the direction of the South Bug river.

On May 2, while Russian forces continue their offensive in the Kherson region, the European Union (EU) studies new sanctions against Moscow. Below are the main developments of the Ukrainian conflict as they happen.

Zaporizhia awaits evacuees from the Azovstal. The first evacuated civilians are expected to arrive in Zaporizhia, a city just over 200 kilometers north of Mariupol, on Monday.

Municipal technicians, doctors, and humanitarian organizations have coordinated in Zaporizhia to receive the convoy with some one hundred evacuees who left Azovstal thanks to an operation sponsored by the United Nations (UN) and the Red Cross.

Russia tries to occupy Kherson. Russian forces continue their offensive in southern Ukraine, where they try to advance in the direction of the South Bug, a river that flows into the Black Sea, with the aim of reaching the border of the Kherson region. British defense intelligence reported that the ruble will be used in Kherson from this month as part of a 4-month currency transition scheme enacted by Moscow.

Two explosions occurred in Russia's Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine. No damage or casualties have been reported, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Sunday. "According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties. Footage of flashes in the sky has already appeared on social networks," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Our team is currently participating in an ongoing operation to facilitate the safe passage of civilians out of the Azovstal plant & Mariupol towards Zaporizhzhia.



The European Union (EU) is preparing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. This package is expected to include a ban on Russian oil imports, something Germany has already said it "actively" supports. However, Hungary has insisted that it remains opposed to the EU imposing an embargo on imports of Russian oil and gas.

In an extraordinary council that takes place in Brussels on Monday, the EU energy ministers debate the mechanism designed to avoid further Russian gas supply cuts, such as those suffered by Poland and Bulgaria.

During an official visit to Warsaw, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, stated that the EU "without a doubt" should "behave similarly" to Washington in terms of sanctions against Moscow. Pelosi recalled that this week the Congress of States adopted legislation to freeze Russian assets and then use them to rebuild Ukraine.

The Russian special military operation is not subject to rigid dates. The Russian military will not artificially adjust its actions during the special operation in Ukraine to any date, including Victory Day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

"We will solemnly celebrate May 9, as we always do," Lavrov said in an interview with Italy's Mediaset broadcaster. The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to mitigate risks for civilians and Russian troops, he added.