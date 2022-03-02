LIVE: Venezuela to Maintain Trade at All Levels With Russia

Venezuela says despite sanctions it will maintain trade at all levels with Russia -

Despite unilateral sanctions against Russia, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that he will maintain trade exchanges at all levels with the Eurasian country.

"Modestly, Venezuela is going to maintain all its trade at all levels. The economic war is the main war that imperialism is waging against Russia to destroy it," the president said.

The Venezuelan president denounced the existence of an economic war against Russia with the aim of destroying it.

Ecuadorian fish farmers expect a drop in shrimp sales to Russia and Ukraine due to conflict:

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine could slow down the external sales of Ecuadorian shrimp to those countries, said a leader of the aquaculture sector on Wednesday.

"In the coming weeks there will be a loss of profits because the shrimp sector exports more or less 12 million dollars a month to Russia," said the executive president of the National Chamber of Aquaculture of Ecuador, Jose Antonio Camposano, to the Teleamazonas television network.

The union leader expressed his concern about what might happen to the financial entities that can no longer make payments with the Swift system, the payment platform that connects some 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries and serves as the basis of the international financial system.

An additional problem is that most of the wheat used for shrimp farming comes from Russia and Ukraine.