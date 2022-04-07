LIVE: United Nations Suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

Peace negotiations are stalled. Lavrov denounced that Ukraine presented a draft agreement that abandons "very important points" agreed upon at the March 29 meeting in Istanbul.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued on Thursday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) suspends Russia from Human Rights Council. On Thursday, the UNGA adopted a resolution to suspend the Russian's membership in the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council. The draft resolution obtained 93 "yes" votes and 24 "no" votes from the 193-member General Assembly. A total of 58 countries abstained.

Eighteen countries did not participate in the voting. China voted against the move pushed by the United States. A two-thirds majority of voting members - abstentions do not count - can suspend a country from the 47-member council. As a member of the Geneva-based council, Russia was in its second year of a three-year term.

The Lviv City in western Ukraine started to construct a container town for people who fled conflict-affected areas. After being completed, the settlement comprising 70 containers with furniture, electricity and heat would accommodate up to 350 people, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Thursday.

Over 1,000 civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol with assistance from the Red Cross. This international organization has led a convoy of buses and private cars with civilians to enable them to leave Mariupol to Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia safely.

Zelensky sparks controversy among Greek parliamentarians. During a video conference with Greek lawmakers held on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared accompanied by two neo-Nazis from the Mariupol's Azov Battalion.

Their presence generated discomfort among the members of the Greek parliament, many of whom left the Chamber in sign of protest. Others remained in the meeting, but avoided applause or other forms of approval.

For example, Nasos Iliopulos, the spokesperson of the Coalition of the Radical Left–Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA), said that their presence was an “extremely dangerous and insulting” affront to Greek democracy.

The European Realistic Disobedience Front (MeRA25) stated that "is in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, not with the Nazi Azov battalion. What happened today in the Greek parliament is unacceptable, it is reprehensible, it is an absolute humiliation, and it took place with the complete loss of face and indulgence by the speaker and the government.”

Outlet Sputnik recalled that the Azov Regiment was formed as a volunteer militia and integrated into the Ukrainian National Guard in 2014. "It is one of the most notorious fighting units in the country, with many fighters known for openly neo-Nazi leanings and for war crimes including murder, torture and mass looting."

The UK government admitted to sending anti-aircraft weapons weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis from the white-supremacist Azov regiment of the National Guard.https://t.co/DB7XUGVyDh — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) April 3, 2022

Negotiations for a ceasefire in Ukraine stall. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "the Kyiv regime is controlled by Washington and its allies, which push President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue military actions."

He also stated that the Ukrainian side presented on Wednesday a draft agreement that abandons "very important points" agreed upon at the March 29 meeting in Istanbul. "The Ukrainians clearly formulated that future security guarantees to Ukraine would not extend to Crimea and Sevastopol. In yesterday's draft, that clear statement is absent," Lavrov explained.

Kyiv would also have modified the clause in which it was established that any military exercise in its territory with the participation of foreign contingents could only be held with the agreement of "all the guarantor countries, including Russia." Lavrov said. The new Ukrainian proposal modifies that by opening the possibility for Kyiv to hold maneuvers "with the approval of the majority of the guarantor countries, without any allusion to Russia," he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Army is preparing to launch the final offensive in Donbas in "three or four days," according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia says the U.S. has withdrawn from the bilateral dialogue on cybersecurity. On Thusday, the Russian Security Council Vice Secretary Oleg Khramov announced that his country received a notification from the US indicating that Washington was withdrawing from the dialogue on cybersecurity, thus closing a channel of communication initiated after the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held in Geneve in June 2021.

From that event, both countries began to cooperate and exchanged lists of critical information infrastructures that required to be protected. Now, however, those efforts will disappear.

