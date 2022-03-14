LIVE: Ukrania Launches Tochka-U Cluster Warhead in Donetsk

The attack left 20 civilians dead and 28 wounded. The shelling was carried out from Krasnoarmeysk, which is controlled by Ukrainian nationalist units.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Monday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation.

Ukrainian neo-Nazis launch 'Tochka-U' cluster warhead in Donetsk. The attack left 20 civilians dead and 28 wounded. The shelling of Donetsk was carried out from Krasnoarmeysk, which is controlled by Ukrainian nationalist units.

"The cluster munition from the Tochka-U rocket shows that the purpose of the attack was to kill as many civilians as possible in Donetsk. The launch decision is made by the command of the Ukrainian troop group after the approval of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kiev," the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the use of "Tochka-U" in a city where there are no firing points of the Armed Forces is a war crime.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations will resume talks on Monday via video link. "Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results," Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, tweeted on Sunday night.

External electricity supplies have been restored at Chernobyl nuclear power plant. This happens four days after its disconnection from the power grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. Ukrainian specialist teams repaired one of the two damaged power lines at Chernobyl on Sunday, enabling all required off-site power to be delivered to the plant. The plant will be connected to the Ukrainian electricity grid on Monday morning.

"This is a positive development as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has had to rely on emergency diesel generators for several days now," the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said. "However, I remain gravely concerned about safety and security at Chernobyl and Ukraine's other nuclear facilities."

I don’t think we can expect any kind of condemnation from the West of this heinous terrorist attack committed with cluster munitions. They were closing their eyes and denying ongoing massacre of Donbass people for 8 years, why would they open their eyes now? #Donetsk #DonbassWar https://t.co/Q1tfPL89Zi — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 14, 2022

Russia bombs aircraft factory. The Kiev mayor's office reported that one person died and six citizens were injured as a result of a Russian bombing that targeted the Antonov aircraft factory. In the Ukrainian capital, another attack left one dead and 12 wounded in a residential area.

France will add Russians to the EU blacklist. French Economy Minister Bruno Le Mayor indicated that his country will submit to the European Union (EU) dozens of names of people close to the President Vladimir Putin to be added to the list of sanctioned Russian citizens.

The sanctions against Russia seek to provoke a debt default. The Russian Finance Ministry stated that the sanctions against its country are aimed at causing an artificial default on Russian debt service.

"Statements that Russia cannot meet its public debt obligations do not correspond to reality. The freezing of foreign currency accounts of the Russian Government and Central Bank show the desire of foreigners to create an artificial default," authorities indicated.

