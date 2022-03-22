LIVE: Ukraine's Compromises with Russia to Be Put to Referendum

Meanwhile, the U.S. and France explore further economic and diplomatic measures against Russia and Belarus.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Tuesday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

The commitments that arise from the negotiations will be submitted to a referendum. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyev's commitments at peace talks with Russia would be put to a nationwide referendum in Ukraine.

"I explained to all negotiating groups: when you talk about all these changes, and they can be historic, there is nowhere to go -- we will have a referendum," Zelensky said, adding that he stands ready for any compromises if they are supported by the Ukrainian people.

The U.S. and France are exploring more economic and diplomatic measures against Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a phone conversation in which they explored further economic and diplomatic measures against Russia and Belarus.

They also discussed the efforts being made by NATO and European Union countries to provide humanitarian and security aid to the Ukrainians, as well as the extraordinary summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) to be held this week.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to vote again on Ukraine. On Wednesday, the UNGA will vote on a draft resolution on Ukraine, the second such resolution since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly will be held after a letter requesting the resumption was received by UNGA President Abdulla Shahid, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak told reporters in an email.

According to diplomatic sources, the new UNGA draft resolution focuses on the humanitarian situation, calling for the protection of civilians, medical personnel, aid workers, journalists, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure.

Russia does not possess chemical or biological weapons. On Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that his country does not possess chemical or biological weapons.

"We do not have any. What the Americans are saying is malicious innuendo. We hear this all the time and we've given them full answers for some time," he said in reaction to accusations by U.S. President Joseph Biden that Russia would use such weapons in Ukraine.

France sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The French Foreign Ministry announced that its country sent 55 tons of medical equipment, computers, baby milk, and generators to Ukraine. This emergency aid, worth 2.4 million euros, was sent on an A330 cargo plane from Paris to Warsaw.