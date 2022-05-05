LIVE: Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas if EU Decrees Embargo

On Wednesday, the Zelensky regime said it will not agree to any deal that would lead to a "frozen conflict" with Russia.

On May 5, the Ukrainian conflict continues with no sign of a solution. However, Russia will keep a humanitarian corridor open from Thursday to Saturday for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen:

Ukraine will stop Russian gas transit if the European Union (EU) decrees embargo. The chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Energy Committee Andriy Gerus said that his country is ready to immediately stop Russian gas transit if the EU decides to impose an embargo.

He hopes that European countries will endorse the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which was presented by the European Commission (EC) and includes a gradual oil embargo.

The Ukrainian lawmaker asked the Europeans to start preparing a seventh package of sanctions as Russia "must understand" the war in Ukraine has a high cost.

Ukraine won't agree to "frozen conflict" with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev will not agree to any deal that would lead to a "frozen conflict" with Russia, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

"We will not settle for a frozen conflict... I am against it. We will definitely not have such a document," Zelensky said, adding that the Minsk agreements, which had put an end to the intense military stage of the Donbass conflict several years ago, proved to be ineffective.

Russia expels 7 Danish diplomats in a retaliatory move. The Ambassador of Denmark to Russia Carsten Sondergaard was summoned to the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry in protest over Denmark's decision to declare 15 Russian employees working at the Russian Embassy in Denmark and the Russian Trade Representation in Copenhagen "personae non gratae.".

The seven diplomats were ordered to leave Russia in two weeks. Russia reserves the right to take additional retaliatory measures against future unfriendly actions.

#vonderLeyen hypocritically speaks about oil, and not of #Russian gas, due to the fact that #Ukraine gets money for pipeline toll ... #Russia gas' pipeline enters Ukraine north of Sumy and leaves through the Uzhhorod gas pumping station. Easy to see she's as an #USA & UK's puppet pic.twitter.com/dpuVaRE8XW — Giorgio Russo (@Giorgio75964575) May 4, 2022

France announces US$2-billion-aid for Ukraine. So far this year, France has already given Ukraine $1.7 billion, President Emmanuel Macron recalled, adding that his country will contribute an additional US$300 million.

The announcement was made at the "International Donor Conference for Ukraine Support" held in Warsaw and hosted by Poland and Sweden. Over US$6.3 billion were raised at this event, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

Russia opens a humanitarian corridor from Thursday to Saturday for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. The corridor will be effective from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time, the Joint Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response said. During this period, Russian troops and the forces of Donetsk will unilaterally cease hostilities and ensure the withdrawal of civilians both to Russia and to areas controlled by Ukraine, it added.

Two villages in Russia's Belgorod Region were shelled from Ukrainian territory. On Thursday, several power lines were damaged along with five houses, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, noting there were no civilian casualties.