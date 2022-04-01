LIVE: Ukraine, Russia to Resume Peace Talks in Online Format

During the talks, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will intensify efforts to work out an agreement needed for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

On Friday, talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates are expected to continue. This possibility, however, is clouded by an incident that occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, where Ukrainian helicopters reportedly attacked fuel facilities. Following are the latest developments of Ukrainian conflict.

Ukraine and Russia will resume their peace talks on Friday in an online format. During the talks, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will intensify efforts to work out an agreement needed for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope that the presidents of the countries will meet next," a member of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia said, noting that the Ukrainian side insists that the meeting take place anywhere but Russia or Belarus.

On Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "as for the resumption (of the peace talks) tomorrow... if it happens, we will inform you." There is no clear timeframe of a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky, he said.

The Swiss Army prepares four multipurpose rooms to receive Ukrainian refugees. The Migration Secretary announced that the Thun and Chamblon military rooms are available to Ukrainian refugees since April 1. The Neuchlen and Liestal rooms will be operational in a week.

So far, 20,569 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Switzerland. At least 13,447 of them have already been accepted and received a one-year work permit. Switzerland estimates that it will receive a total of about 60,000 refugees in the coming months.

Fire at oil depot in Russia's Belgorod following two Ukrainian helicopters' attack. Fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod after two Ukrainian military helicopters attacked the fuel storage facility, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Region, said.

"Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the alleged strike in Belgorod, some 22 miles from the border with Ukraine, did not create comfortable conditions to continue peace talks," Al Jazeera reported, adding that Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he could not "neither confirm nor reject" the involvement of the Ukrainian armed forces in that fire because he did not possess military information.”

Germany delivers 58 battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany authorized the Czech Republic to deliver to the Ukrainian Army battle tanks that originally belonged to the former German Democratic Republic (GDR). The combat vehicles still have to undergo reconditioning, so their delivery to Ukraine could take still a few weeks.

These are 58 PbV-501 model infantry fighting vehicles (ICVs), equipped with cannons and machine guns. After German unification, these vehicles ended up in hands of the German Federal Army, which in the late 1990s sold them to the Swedish Army, which in turn later transferred them to a Czech company.