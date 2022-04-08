LIVE: Ukraine Nationalizes all Russian Properties

On Friday, the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv.

The military conflict between Ukraine and Russia has lasted 44 days without any sign of a permanent ceasefire. Below are the main events as they happen.

Ukraine nationalizes all Russian properties. On Friday, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced the nationalization of all Russian property in the country. He said that this measure will serve "to offset the cost of part of the losses that Russia is causing us."

The nationalization process will be possible thanks to a law approved by the Parliament that breaks with the Ukrainian Constitution, which establishes that the forced expropriation of properties can only be applied on the condition of prior and full compensation of its value.

Under the new law, however, Russian assets will be confiscated without compensation or the need for a court ruling. The nationalization only required the decision of the Security Council.

"The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine has initiated the nationalization of 400 railcars owned by Russian and Belarusian companies," reported Railway Supply magazine.

Russia denies responsibility for the missile strike at the Kramatorsk railway station. According to According to the Russian military, the strike was carried out by a Ukrainian missile division from the Dobropillya area.

"The Kyiv regime tried to prevent the mass departure of residents from the city in order to use them as a 'human shield' to defend the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as in many other settlements of Ukraine, the military department said, "as reported by Sputnik.

SOS strong images!!

UCRONAZlS now protected by the UN, carried out a TERR0RIST attack with Tochka-U missiles against the train station in Kramatorsk station, RP Donetsk, at least 30 civilians have DEAD and more than 100 were injured... Western media covers up and blames Russia. https://t.co/NJ6xIhMkwI — Kuriakos (@Gal_5_14) April 8, 2022

Japan to impose fresh bans, asset freezes on Russia. On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that his country will impose additional sanctions on Russia, banning imports of coal and vodka, freezing assets held by major lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank while halting new investments.

The five-point sanctions list is part of Japan's latest measures to add economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia. The Japanese government plans to expand the number of individuals subject to Japan's asset freezes from 400 to around 550. Japan will also expel eight Russians including diplomats.

Attack on Kramatorsk train station leaves 39 dead. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kirilenko announced that the attack on the Ukrainian train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, left at least 39 dead and 87 wounded. Apparently the station was attacked by Russian forces with "Tochka-U" missiles.

Von der Leyen and Borrell arrive in Kyiv. On Friday, the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, and Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger arrived in Kyiv on a visit to see the situation first hand.

They will meet with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and other top officials. They are also scheduled to visit Bucha City, where the bodies of civilians were found, some handcuffed and with signs of torture.

The EU officials' trip comes after the approval on Thursday night of the fifth package of European sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on importing Russian coal, an arms embargo on Russia, and the closure of high-tech exports to Russia.

Prime Minister Heger will propose to Zelensky the departure of Ukrainian wheat by train through Kosice, a Slovak city near the Ukrainian and Hungarian borders.

Lviv constructs container town for fleeing Ukrainians. On Friday, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the city of Lviv started to construct a container town for people who fled conflict-affected areas in other parts of the country. After being completed, the settlement comprising 70 containers with furniture, electricity and heat would accommodate up to 350 people.