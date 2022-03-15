LIVE: 'Ukraine Must Accept, It Will Never Be in NATO': Zelensky

Although NATO is the "strongest defense alliance in the world", some of its members "are hypnotized by the Russian aggression", the Ukrainian president said.

On March 15, representatives of Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue virtual negotiations aimed at reaching a solution to the conflict between their countries. The main developments in the situation are presented below as they happen.

Zelensky assumes that Ukraine will not be part of NATO. On March 15, Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelensky admitted that his country will not join the North Atlantic Organization (NATO), but insisted on asking Western countries for arms to stop the Russian military operation, which continues advancing towards Kyev.

In a videoconference with leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries convened by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Ukrainian president showed his frustration that his country has not been admitted to NATO. He said that Ukraine has no choice but to "accept" it but insisted on finding other ways of military collaboration.

Although NATO is the "strongest defense alliance in the world", some of its members "are hypnotized by the Russian aggression", said Zelensky, who also regretted that the NATO does not apply a "No-Fly Zone" over Ukraine to prevent Russian attacks.

Russia imposes sanctions on top U.S. officials, including Biden, Blinken. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced sanctions on top U.S. officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Russia's "stop list" also includes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden's son Hunter, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Moscow made the "stop list" on the basis of reciprocity in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, top Russian officials from entering the United States starting Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia introduced the restrictions as a counter reaction to the extremely Russophobic course taken by the current U.S. administration, warning that the blacklist could be expanded in the future.

"At the same time, we do not refuse to maintain official relations if they meet our national interests. And, if necessary, we will solve problems arising from the status of the blacklisted persons in order to organize high-level contacts," it added.

Russia will propose "a humanitarian resolution" to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). On Wednesday, Russia will propose to UNSC members that they vote in favor of a "humanitarian resolution" linked to the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, regretted that France and Mexico had given up putting their draft resolution on humanitarian aid to a vote after 15 days of discussions. Instead, those countries preferred to request a vote directly in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where Russia does not have the right of veto.

Russian soccer teams remain out of European competitions. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected a request to suspend FIFA sanctions that was presented by the Russian Football Federation (FUR). Russian teams are therefore excluded from European competitions. The Court, however, promised to continue analyzing the petition in depth.

Belarus accuses Ukraine of launching a missile against its territory. President Alexander Lukashenko accused Ukraine of having launched a Tochka-U missile in the direction of Belarus. The missile, however, was shot down by his defense forces over the Pripyat territory, on the border between the two countries.

"I have warned that we will be pushed into this military operation," the Belarusian president said, adding that this possibility "was demonstrated just two days ago with another overnight launch of a Tochka-U missile, and it was an attack against the territory.”

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard �� (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

The West said nothing about deaths at Donetsk. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lamented the lack of reaction of Western countries to the deaths caused by a missile launched by Ukrainian forces.

“We are very disappointed that neither European leaders, nor my counterpart Jen Psaki, nor U.S. President Joe Biden, nor the heads of international organizations, nor the NATO administration made any statement about what happened in Donetsk," he said.

“They did not say anything about the innocent civilians who died due to a missile fired by the Ukrainian armed forces. They did not say anything about the atrocities taking place in Donetsk. No one was convicted. I am not going to give my assessment. I just want to make a call to everyone to pay attention to it,” he added.

Three million people left Ukraine. Paul Dillon, the spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), indicated that the Ukrainian conflict has generated the displacement abroad of three million people, of whom 1.4 million are children and 157,000 are citizens of other countries. Currently, Poland hosts 1.8 million refugees.

Kyev enters a 36-hour curfew. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said his city is going through a "dangerous and difficult time." Therefore, he prohibited traffic from 8:00 p.m. on March 15 until 7:00 a.m. on March 17.

Russia restricts grain exports to four Eurasian countries. To avoid shortages and price increases, Russian authorities restricted grain exports to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.