LIVE: Ukraine Evacuates 500 Civilians From Mariupol

On Friday, the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol continued with the support of the United Nations. Negotiations to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

Ukraine evacuates 500 civilians from Mariupol. Andrily Yermak, the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that 500 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol on Friday. He thanked the United Nations (UN) for its assistance in the evacuation efforts.

U.S. First Lady travels to the Black Sea. On Friday, Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, traveled to the Romanian military base of Mihail Kogalniceanu, near the Black Sea, to show her support for the U.S. troops deployed in the area.

"On Romanian soil and on the way to dinner with our troops," she tweeted at a base where some 2,000 U.S. soldiers, 500 French troops, and 300 Belgian servicemen are stationed. Later, Biden traveled on Air Force Two to Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

On Saturday, she will meet with representatives of the government of President Klaus Iohannis, U.S. Embassy officials, and educators working with Ukrainian children.

Romania is a member of NATO and part of the European Union. Currently, it hosts 900,000 Ukrainian refugees, making it the country with the most displaced people after Poland.

Ukraine, #EU + Global South are biggest losers in this War + EU is risking an EU wide Recession with Sanctions. But the US sees big opportunities - #NATO says they are ready to fuel the war for years, a War #US needs to reinforce its unipolar power, while others pay the price... pic.twitter.com/hplKgmqAcp — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) May 5, 2022

Russia criticizes the West for prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. While Western countries are calling for an early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, "they are doing everything to prevent it" with their actions, said Alexei Zaitsev, deputy director of the Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Friday.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine are increasing and the U.S. alone has sent US$3.8 billion worth of military products, he said, adding that Western military supplies will prolong hostilities, cause new destruction of civilian infrastructure, and cost more civilian lives.

Against this backdrop, the Russia-Ukraine peace talks are "in a state of stagnation," Zaitsev said and denied the allegation that Russia could use nuclear weapons, calling such speculation "a deliberate lie." Russia firmly adheres to the principle that "there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should not be unleashed," he noted.