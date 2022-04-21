LIVE: US To Send 800 Mln in Additional Security Aid To Ukraine

So far, the Biden administration has used over US$2.4 billion out of the US$3.5 billion in direct presidential drawdown authority with regard to Ukraine that Congress has approved for FY2021.

On April 21, Russian troops managed to fully control the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, although there are still some 2,000 neo-Nazis and mercenaries holed up in the area of ​​the Azovstal metallurgical plant. Below are the main developments of the conflict as they happen.

The U.S. will provide US$800 million in new security aid to Ukraine. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional package of security assistance worth US$800 million.

This package includes heavy artillery, weapons, dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition to go with those howitzers, and more tactical drones, he said, adding that his country will continue to share "significant timely intelligence" with Ukraine.

Washington will also provide Kiev with US$500 million worth of direct economic assistance to help the Ukrainian government support civilians. So far, the Biden administration has used over US$2.4 billion out of the US$3.5 billion in direct presidential drawdown authority with regard to Ukraine that Congress has approved for FY2021.

"Next week I'm going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption" to Ukraine, he said.

Zelensky wants to speed up the prisoner exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country stands ready for any format of prisoner exchange with Russia to free people from Mariupol.

"We are ready for any format of exchange for the sake of our people, both military and civilian," he said, adding that some 120,000 civilians remain in Mariupol.

Russia releases 19 Ukrainians. On Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk announced that Russia released ten Ukrainian military personnel and nine civilians. This was the sixth prisoner exchange since February 24.

She also demanded that Russia open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian civilians and soldiers from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. The Zelensky regime holds that some 100,000 civilians remain in this city.

Spain sends more weapons to Ukraine. After a meeting with President Volodymir Zelensky held in Kyiv on Thursday, President Pedro Sanchez announced that the Spanish Navy ship "Ysabel" is transporting 200 tons of weapons to Ukraine.

The new contingent also includes 30 trucks and 10 smaller vehicles, Sanchez said, promising to increase its country's humanitarian aid, which will be managed by UNICEF.

According to military correspondents Andrey Rudenko and Semyon Pegov, after Shoigu announced that Mariupol had been taken under control, military units of the DPR and the Russian Federation are being transferred to another sector of the front.

Greece lifts blockade of Russian tanker. The Greek authorities decided to lift the blockade of the Russian oil tanker "Pegas", which had been immobilized due to the Western sanctions.

Anti-money laundering authorities, who ordered the vessel seized on April 15, thoroughly investigated the documents submitted by the owner company. After analyzing them, they concluded that Pegas is not on the EU and NATO sanctions lists. Before the Ukrainian conflict, the ownership of the tanker was transferred to a company that is not sanctioned.

The Russian tanker was intercepted in the Caristos Port in Euboea, where it had to seek refuge after suffering a mechanical problem. All 19 Russian crew members remained on board the ship throughout this time.

Russia closes consulates of Baltic countries and expels their diplomats. On Thursday, Russia announced the closure of the Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian consulates in Saint Petersburg and Pskov. Diplomats from these will have to leave Russian territory.

The measure is due to the "principle of reciprocity" and was motivated by "the provision by the authorities of those countries of military assistance to the Kyiv regime and the cover-up of the crimes of the Ukrainian nationalists against the civilian population of Donbas and Ukraine", the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

On April 5, Latvia and Estonia closed four Russian consulates on their territories and expelled 27 diplomats and staff. A day earlier, Lithuania expelled the Russian ambassador and closed the consulate in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda.

Guterres seeks a meeting with Putin and Zelensky. the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres has asked both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to receive him to discuss steps to bring about peace. Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary, said that separate letters were sent to the permanent missions of Russia and Ukraine to the UN, asking Vladimir Putin to receive Guterres in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Kiev.