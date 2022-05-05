LIVE: US Provided Intel on Russian Cruiser Moscow - CNN

CNN has reported that the United States had provided Ukraine with some information that allegedly allowed Kiev to strike the Russian cruiser Moskva, citing sources.

On May 5, the Ukrainian conflict continues with no sign of a solution. However, Russia will keep a humanitarian corridor open from Thursday to Saturday for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen:

CNN reports that US provided intel that helped Ukraine target Russian cruiser "Moskva"

CNN has reported that the United States had provided Ukraine with some information that allegedly allowed Kiev to strike the Russian cruiser Moskva, citing sources.

According to them, the Ukrainian military received intelligence data from the Americans on the location of the Russian Navy cruiser Moskva. Meanwhile, the report notes that it is unknown whether the U.S. knew that Ukraine would strike the ship. According to the sources, Washington was not involved in this decision.

As the TV channel's interlocutors noted, there are clear limits on what the U.S. will share with Kiev.

Thus, it is stressed that Washington has so far refused to provide Ukraine with information about potential targets inside Russia itself.

In addition, the U.S. rejects information that it has provided Ukraine with intelligence on the location of specific Russian military commanders.

"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday.

Earlier, the New York Times cited senior U.S. administration officials as saying that the United States had provided intelligence to the Ukrainian armed forces, which they used to eliminate high-ranking officers of the Russian Armed Forces.

On the night of April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a fire on the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It was officially announced that the detonation of ammunition caused the fire and the ship was seriously damaged. Late in the evening of April 14, the ministry said that the ship sank while being towed.

Neo-Nazis detained in South Russia employed tactics of Ukrainian terrorists

Six people, detained in South Russia’s Rostov Region on suspicion of participating or organizing an extremist group, employed the tactics of a Ukrainian terrorist group, the Russian Interior Ministry’s Rostov Region department has said.

"Officers of the anti-extremism center of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Rostov Region department, jointly with the regional department of the Federal Security Service (FSB), have stopped operations of an extremist group. Its members and organizers employed the tactics, used by a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, whose internet sites and forums are administered by governmental organizations controlled by Ukraine’s military and political leadership," the department’s press service said.

According to the report, the group carried out its first act of extremism in the city of Shakhty in October 2021, vandalizing a World War II memorial and a mass grave in the city. In 2022, they set a cafe on fire. They also painted Nazi symbols on government buildings.

The group also carried out a series of ethnicity-motivated attacks in Novocherkassk and Rostov-on-Don, in which at least one person was seriously injured.

"The miscreants made videos of their unlawful actions and disseminated those videos on social networks with the goal of recruiting new members. They also disseminated information related to Neo-Nazism, as well as symbols of Nazi Germany," the press service said.

A community with restricted access was created in an internet messenger, allowing the group’s members from various cities and towns of the Rostov Regions to communicate.

During searches at apartments of the group's members, police seized firearms, telescopic sights, knuckles and expandable steel batons, as well as mobile devices and information storage devices.

The Federal Security Service’s office in the Rostov Region said earlier this week a group of young people had been detained on suspicion of neo-Nazism-motivated crimes. The group’s leaders have been charged with setting up an extremist group, other members - with participating in an extremist group. Six members of were placed in custody and one remains under house arrest.

Hostilities in Ukraine can be over within week, but West does not want this - Lukashenko

The hostilities in Ukraine can be over in just one week, but the West does not want it to happen, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"I see that Ukraine was not inclined to solve problems step by step, and this led to a war. So when you speak of some atrocities in Ukraine, you should address those questions to Poland, in the first place, to the United States, to the United Kingdom. If you - the United States and the United Kingdom - are interested in seeing the end of the war in Ukraine, this can be done within a week, maybe even earlier. But you are not interested in that," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency, in an interview to Associated Press.

Russia ready to resume strategic discussions with US when Washington is - ambassador

Russia will be prepared to resume its strategic consultations with the United States when Washington is ready, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an article for Newsweek.

The ambassador emphasized that thanks to Russia’s efforts, the New START treaty was extended for five years in February 2021.

In his words, the agreement is "a universally recognized gold standard in the sphere of maintaining strategic stability and transparency between the major nuclear powers."

"Russia has repeatedly drawn the attention of the United States that it is important to continue the joint work on an agreement that could replace New START and accommodate new realities of international security and development of military technologies," he continued.

"Regrettably, Washington has unilaterally 'frozen' the bilateral strategic stability dialogue that was launched at the Geneva summit, thus jeopardizing the prospects of keeping the foundation of arms control in place," the Russian diplomat added. "Russia is ready to resume the consultations as soon as the United States is ready.".

Ukraine will stop Russian gas transit if the European Union (EU) decrees embargo. The chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Energy Committee Andriy Gerus said that his country is ready to immediately stop Russian gas transit if the EU decides to impose an embargo.

He hopes that European countries will endorse the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which was presented by the European Commission (EC) and includes a gradual oil embargo.

The Ukrainian lawmaker asked the Europeans to start preparing a seventh package of sanctions as Russia "must understand" the war in Ukraine has a high cost.

Ukraine won't agree to "frozen conflict" with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev will not agree to any deal that would lead to a "frozen conflict" with Russia, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

"We will not settle for a frozen conflict... I am against it. We will definitely not have such a document," Zelensky said, adding that the Minsk agreements, which had put an end to the intense military stage of the Donbass conflict several years ago, proved to be ineffective.

Russia expels 7 Danish diplomats in a retaliatory move. The Ambassador of Denmark to Russia Carsten Sondergaard was summoned to the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry in protest over Denmark's decision to declare 15 Russian employees working at the Russian Embassy in Denmark and the Russian Trade Representation in Copenhagen "personae non gratae.".

The seven diplomats were ordered to leave Russia in two weeks. Russia reserves the right to take additional retaliatory measures against future unfriendly actions.

#vonderLeyen hypocritically speaks about oil, and not of #Russian gas, due to the fact that #Ukraine gets money for pipeline toll ... #Russia gas' pipeline enters Ukraine north of Sumy and leaves through the Uzhhorod gas pumping station. Easy to see she's as an #USA & UK's puppet pic.twitter.com/dpuVaRE8XW — Giorgio Russo (@Giorgio75964575) May 4, 2022

France announces US$2-billion-aid for Ukraine. So far this year, France has already given Ukraine $1.7 billion, President Emmanuel Macron recalled, adding that his country will contribute an additional US$300 million.

The announcement was made at the "International Donor Conference for Ukraine Support" held in Warsaw and hosted by Poland and Sweden. Over US$6.3 billion were raised at this event, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

Russia opens a humanitarian corridor from Thursday to Saturday for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. The corridor will be effective from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time, the Joint Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response said. During this period, Russian troops and the forces of Donetsk will unilaterally cease hostilities and ensure the withdrawal of civilians both to Russia and to areas controlled by Ukraine, it added.

Two villages in Russia's Belgorod Region were shelled from Ukrainian territory. On Thursday, several power lines were damaged along with five houses, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, noting there were no civilian casualties.