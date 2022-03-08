LIVE: US Nixes Polish Plan to Give MIG Fighter Jets to Ukraine

U.S. sees no indication that Russia is bolstering combat power in Ukraine - Central Bank of Russia has set a limit on withdrawal of funds from foreign currency deposits and accounts until September 9 - Unilever to stop investments and exports to Russia - OPEC says world oil situation remains "uncertain"

The U.S. Rejects Polish Plan to give Mig-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine:

The Biden administration has rejected a proposal from the government of Poland to allow it to transfer old Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, as Russian special operation is underway in the country.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the prospect of the jets departing from the base “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire Nato alliance”.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State acknowledges the presence of U.S. biological laboratories in Ukraine

The United States is concerned that Russia, during the ongoing special operation, may gain access to the materials of American biological laboratories located in Ukraine, said US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland.

"There are facilities for biological research in Ukraine, in fact, we are now quite concerned that Russian forces may try to gain control over them," she said at a hearing in the US Senate on the Ukrainian issue.

She noted that, therefore, the United States is now "working with the Ukrainians on how to prevent any materials related to these studies from falling into the hands of Russian troops."

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 30 biological laboratories that worked with pathogens of dangerous infections operate on the territory of Ukraine as part of joint programs with the Pentagon.

U.S. sees no indication that Russia is bolstering combat power in Ukraine

The United States sees no indication that Russia is withdrawing troops in another part of the country to bolster its combat power in Ukraine, a senior defense official said Tuesday.

"We see no indication that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is withdrawing from another part of the country to add to the combat power (already in Ukraine). The combat power is practically intact, frankly," he said during a press conference.

Central Bank of Russia has set a limit on withdrawal of funds from foreign currency deposits and accounts until September 9

The Bank of Russia will establish a procedure for withdrawal of funds from foreign currency deposits or accounts of citizens from March 9 to September 9, providing for the withdrawal of up to $10 thousand in cash currency, the rest - in rubles at the exchange rate, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Approximately 90% of foreign currency accounts in Russian banks do not exceed $10 thousand, which means that 90% of holders of foreign currency deposits or accounts will be able to withdraw their money in full in cash currency, the regulator said.

During the period of this temporary order, the currency will be issued in U.S. dollars regardless of the currency of the account. Other currencies will be converted into U.S. dollars at the market rate on the date of issue.

It will be possible to receive foreign currency at the bank's cash desk.

PepsiCo suspends sales of soft drinks in Russia

PepsiCo announced the decision to suspend the sale of soft drinks in Russia.

"We are announcing the suspension of sales in Russia of Pepsi-Cola and our global beverage brands, including 7Up and Mirinda. We will also suspend investment and advertising activities in Russia," the company's website said in a statement.

At the same time, the document emphasizes that the company is mindful of "the humanitarian aspects of business" and therefore will continue to sell its other products in Russia, including dairy products, as well as food for children.

Earlier, Coca-Cola announced the suspension of business in Russia in connection with the events in Ukraine.

UN confirms 474 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the start of the Russian operation

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, 474 civilians died and 861 others were injured, reported the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR).

"Between 04.00 on 24 February 2022, when the armed attack by the Russian Federation against Ukraine began, and 00.00 on 7 March (local time), we recorded 1,335 civilian casualties in the country: 474 killed and 861 injured," the statement said.

The note said the death toll includes 97 men, 54 women, eight boys and four girls, as well as 17 minors and 294 adults whose sex has not been confirmed.

Among the wounded are 74 males, 55 females, 11 girls and three boys, as well as 30 minors and 686 adults whose sex has not been determined.

In Donetsk and Lugansk regions, 545 victims were detected, including 96 people killed and 449 wounded. In the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, 72 civilians died and 337 were wounded. In the areas under the control of the rebel republics the UN was able to confirm 24 dead and 112 wounded.

In other Ukrainian regions under the control of the authorities, such as the cities of Kiev and Cherkasy and the provinces of Chernobyl, Kharkov, Kheron, Kiev, Nikolaev, Odessa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Zhitomir, 790 casualties were recorded, including 378 killed and 412 wounded.

"Most of the recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide impact area, including by shelling with heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers, as well as air and missile strikes," the text notes.

The UNHCR office stated that the actual number of casualties could be even "considerably higher, especially in the territories under government control and especially in recent days".

Unilever to stop investments and exports to Russia

British-Dutch Unilever, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer goods, suspends investments in Russia.

"We have suspended imports of our products from Russia and exports to Russia, we will stop spending on media and advertising. We will not invest in the country," Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in a statement posted on the company's website.

At the same time, the company will continue to supply locally produced food and personal care products to the Russian market.

"We join the call to end the war and hope that peace, human rights and the rule of law will prevail in the world," Jope said.

OPEC says the world oil situation remains "uncertain"

The global oil market remains uncertain amid the conflict in Ukraine and there is no projection on how long it will remain volatile, the head of the research division of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Ayed Al-Qahtani, told Sputnik Agency on Tuesday.

"No. It's called 'uncertainty,' that's why it's uncertain," Al-Qahtani maintained when asked about how long he expects global markets to remain volatile.

U.S. works to close cryptocurrency loophole to sanction Russia

The US is working to close loopholes related to cryptocurrency sanctions so that it can take action against Russia, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said Tuesday.

"We are consulting with our European allies and partners regarding how we can do more together," the official said when asked if the government presided over by Joe Biden is evaluating the opportunities for Russia to use cryptocurrencies.



