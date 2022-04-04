LIVE: US Launches the 'Bureau of Cyberspace & Digital Policy'

The announcement came amid the United States' continued allegations that Russia and China interfere in its internal affairs and pose a threat to its national security.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued on Monday as relevant parties are holding a new round of peace talks via video to discuss draft agreements between the two countries. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

The United States Launches the "Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy." On Monday, the U.S. State Department announced the beginning of operations of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP).

This Bureau "will address the national security challenges, economic opportunities and implications for U.S. values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies, and digital policy," authorities said. The CDP includes units related to cyberspace security, international information, communications policies, and digital freedom.

"The announcement came amid the United States' continued allegations that state actors —like Russia and China— as well as non-state actors interfere in U.S. internal affairs and pose a threat to its national security," Sputnik reported, recalling that State Secretary Antony Blinken announced the creation of the CDP in 2021.

Most Europeans support a common security policy. The latest Standard Eurobarometer's winter survey shows that 77 percent of Europeans support a unified defense and security policy. The highest rates of support are found in Cyprus (95 percent), Lithuania (89 percent), and Estonia (87 percent).

Compared to the survey of winter 2020-2021, however, support for a common policy declined in 13 European Union countries, including Slovakia, France, and Belgium. The Eurobarometer study included 1,000 interviews carried out between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14.

Lithuania orders Russian ambassador to leave. On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania said that it downgraded the country's diplomatic relations with Russia and ordered Russia's ambassador to leave Vilnius.

Eitvydas Bajarunas, ambassador of Lithuania in Moscow, will return to Lithuania in the near future. The Baltic nation is also closing the Russian Consulate General in Klaipeda.

The Russian military struck an oil processing plant and a fuel depot in Odessa. There were no casualties in the airstrike, said Maksym Marchenko, head of the military administration of Odessa region.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants near Ukraine's Odessa with high-precision sea- and air-based missiles.

Russia's space corporation Roscosmos would not cooperate with countries supplying weapons to Ukraine. Dmitry Rogozin, the director of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, announced that his institution stopped joint projects with Western countries for moral and ethical reasons, and would not have any cooperation with countries that provide weapons and political support to Ukraine.

Roscosmos would soon submit proposals to Russia's leadership on ending cooperation on the International Space Station with the U.S., Canada, European countries, and Japan.

Russia restricts the granting of visas for European official delegations and journalists. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin today signed a decree restricting the granting of visas to unfriendly countries of the European Union (EU) and to Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, and Iceland. This measure will affect official delegations and journalists.

Russia refuted accusation of alleged killing of civilians in the settlement of Bucha. All photographs and video materials published by the Kiev regime, allegedly evidencing some kind of 'crimes' committed by Russian military personnel in the city of Bucha, Kiev region, are another provocation," the Defense Ministry said.

It added that during the time the settlement was under control of the Russian forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions, adding that "all Russian units completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will decide on further measures to sanction Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for tightened sanctions against Russia. During a TV interview, German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht noted that the European Union should talk about putting an end to gas supplies from Russia.