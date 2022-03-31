LIVE: Turkey May Host Russian, Ukrainian FMs Again

"Both sides said they wanted to come when they were ready. It is not possible to give an exact date," said the Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued on Thursday, as progress has been made to explore ways out of the crisis following a fresh round of talks in Turkey. Following are the latest developments of the situation.

Turkey may host Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for peace talks within two weeks. "We are working to bring the foreign ministers together," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding that "both sides said they wanted to come when they were ready. It is not possible to give an exact date."

Elaborating on the presence of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich at the peace talks in Istanbul, the minister praised his role as a "backchannel" figure for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Abramovich was "sincerely" working to end the conflict and making "contributions" to the process, Cavusoglu said.

Russia unveils emails showin Hunter Biden's key role in funding pathogen research in Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry has published correspondence between the US President’s son and employees of the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Office, as well as Pentagon contractors in Ukraine.

The emails suggest that Hunter Biden was instrumental in raising funds for the American contractors, Black and Veach and Metabiota, enabling the companies to engage in pathogen studies on the territory of Ukraine.

Russia announces destruction of Ukrainian fuel bases. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that his forces used high-precision cruise missiles to destroy military fuel bases in Nipropetrovsk, Lisichansk, Chuguev, and Novomoskovsk.

The Russian military also took control of the Zolotaya Niva village, and neutralized four command and control posts, one anti-aircraft defense system, one missile launch system, and two multiple rocket launchers.

On the other hand, the troops of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk advanced five kilometers in an offensive after ending the resistance of the nationalist militiamen in Zhyltovka and are now fighting on the outskirts of Kreminna.

Russia is redeploying its troops from Kiev and Chernihiv directions to Ukraine's eastern regions. "Some personnel are being redeployed. Some of them appear in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions," said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.