LIVE: Some 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed by Russian Forces

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has already exceeded 16 days. So far the parties have held several rounds of negotiations without being able to reach a ceasefire. Below are the main events as they happen.

March 13

The EU-G7 sanctions against Russia will be approved on Monday. European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) will stop granting Russia the status of "Most Favored Nation."

This new sanction and other measures were analyzed and agreed at Versailles on Friday with representatives from the Group of Seven (G7), which comprises Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Russia eliminates 180 mercenaries in attack near Lviv. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that some 180 mercenaries were killed in the attack on the Yavoriv military training center in Lviv, near the Polish border.

"The Kiev regime established training coordination centers for foreign mercenaries before they were deployed to combat areas," he said, adding that the destroyed facilities also housed weapons and military equipment shipped from other Western countries.

Bermuda prohibits Russian planes from flying over or landing on its territory. The Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) suspended the certificates of some 740 aircraft of Russian air operators. Previously, on March 9, the British Government introduced a new sanctions package that strengthens London's authority to detain and expel any Russian aircraft.

"Once implemented, the UK sanctions are applicable to Bermuda as an overseas territory," the local Prime Minister David Burt said.

Nearly half of Russia's reserves have been frozen so far. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov denounced that roughly US$640 billion of gold and foreign currency reserves has been frozen. Still, the country's capital reserves have made it possible for banks under severe restrictions to function.

"Of course, we have enough money to ensure the production of vital goods. The Central Bank will provide the necessary liquidity to the financial system," he said, stressing that Russia has been greeted with an onslaught of Western economic sanctions since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine last month.

���� SANCTIONS



The BIS announced on 28 February that it would follow sanctions “as applicable”, widely understood as alignment with G7 . This has no precedent since the establishment of BIS in 1931, not even during WWII. @JoshKirschGMF @nicolas_veron https://t.co/m8N7lSCxh4 — Bruegel (@Bruegel_org) March 13, 2022

Czech government sent military aid to Ukraine for over $30 million. Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova stated that her country has sent ammunition, machine guns, anti-aircraft defenses and medical supplies to Ukraine for some 29 million euros in recent weeks.

She also said that her government will send more material but did not offer details about the shipment. Earlier, the Czech government announced that it would increase its defense budget from 1.4 to 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) until 2025.

Putin-Zelensky meeting depends on the expected results. Although the Kremlin did not rule out a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, it conditioned the high-level encounter to the setting of a concrete agenda.

“We have repeatedly said that no one excludes the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky. However, we need to understand what the outcome of this meeting should be and what issues will be discussed... For this, work at the level of the delegations is underway... It is still too early to talk about the results,” Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

������������ Video footage of Canadian mercenaries in Warsaw heading to Ukraine to fight for Zelensky. #Donbass pic.twitter.com/9tKznga5rz — Dean O'Brien (@DeanoBeano1) March 13, 2022

Over 2.6 million Ukrainians have sought refuge outside the country. In his latest report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated that 2,698,280 Ukrainian refugees were residing outside their country as a result of the conflict. He also anticipates that over four million people might leave the country in the coming weeks.

Lviv Mayor says Russia attacked a Ukrainian military base. Russian troops caused 35 deaths and 134 wounded during the attack on Yavoriv, ​​a Ukrainian military base where the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) usually conducts joint military exercises between Ukrainian forces. So far, however, the Kremlin has not confirmed this operation.

Ukraine continues to bomb Lugansk. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) three times on March 12, according to the LPR office within the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (CCCC).

The shelling in the city of Irmino destroyed a residential building and damaged three houses, a building, a school, and a medium-pressure gas pipeline, as reported by TASS.

