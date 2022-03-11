LIVE: Sending Troops to Ukraine Would Mean WWIII - Biden

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The U.S. adds dozens of Russian individuals and entities to the sanctions list
The United States is imposing sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities linked to the Kremlin for their support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and North Korea's weapons programs, the Treasury Department said Friday.
"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a new round of sanctions against Russian and Kremlin elites, oligarchs, and Russian political and national security leaders who have supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal and illegal invasion of Russia into Ukraine," the Treasury Department said.
Sending planes, tanks with US crews to Ukraine would mean World War III - Biden
Sending offensive vehicles, planes and tanks with American soldiers to Ukraine would become the beginning of World War III, US President Joe Biden told US Congress Democrats Friday.
Speaking in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Biden touched upon the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, which his party members urge him to do.
"We are showing our strength and we will never falter. But look, the idea that we’re gonna send an offensive equipment, and have tanks, and planes and trains going in with American pilots and American crews - just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what you all say, that’s called World War III. Okay? Let’s get it straight here," the head of state said.
YouTube begins to block access to Russian government-funded media
YouTube, a video hosting platform owned by the US’ Google, said on Friday it has begun to block accounts of Russian government-sponsored mass media.
"We are also now blocking access to YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media globally, expanding from across Europe. This change is effective immediately, and we expect our systems to take time to ramp up," it said on the YouTubeInsider Twitter account.
Apart from that, YouTube also suspended all ways of monetization on its platform in Russia and began to remove content about Russia’s special operation in Ukraine if it doesn’t comply with its internal policy.
Following the launch of the special operation in Ukraine, TikTok blocked access to RT and Sputnik accounts in Europe. YouTube, Google, and Meta (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) switched off monetization for bloggers and restricted access to content in Russia.
In response, Russia’s telecom and mass media watchdog began to restrict access to Facebook.
Revenues of Russian companies from LNG exports up 4.7 times in January - Customs Service
In January 2021, Sakhalin Energy and Yamal LNG saw an increase in revenues from the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 4.7 times annually to $1.26 bln, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.
In the reporting period, the volume of LNG exports from Russia soared by 77.9% and totaled 6.5 mln cubic meters in the liquefied state. Customs data of LNG exports have a time lag of about three months, TASS sources in the industry said.