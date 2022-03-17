LIVE: Sanctions Won't Achieve Political Aims: Jeffry Sacks

The Kremlin spokesman explained that the negotiations are still developing and there is no definitive agreement yet.

Ukraine and Russia started their fourth round of negotiations on Monday via video link. So far, however, no agreements have been reached to end the military conflict, which has entered its twenty-first day on Thusday. Below are the main events as they happen.

Sanctions are "unlikely" to succeed in achieving political aims. "The United States and the EU are very energetic in the imposition of sanctions, trade barriers, technology barriers, and financial barriers towards Russia... I do not agree with this," said Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and a senior United Nations advisor.

Perceiving sanctions as Washington's widely used instrument, Sachs said, "the rampant use of extra-territorial sanctions and secondary sanctions is unlikely to succeed in their political aims (of the U.S. government), but do cause considerable damage."

On Wednesday, President Putin pointed out that Western sanctions “have backfired in Europe and in the United States where prices of gasoline, energy and food have shot up, and jobs in the industries associated with the Russian market have been cut."

"Imposing sanctions is the logical continuation and the distillation of the irresponsible and short-sighted policy of the U.S. and EU countries' governments and central banks," he added, recalling that they have driven up global inflation in recent years and caused rising global poverty and greater inequality across the world.

Russia says British information on peace plan is "incorrect". Referring to an article published by the Financial Times outlet, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described as "incorrect" the information on the 15-point peace plan that Russia would negotiate with Ukraine for a ceasefire, troop withdrawals, and a Kyiv's neutral status with respect to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The British newspaper had reported that the negotiators of both countries on Monday discussed a draft agreement, which would imply that Ukraine renounces joining NATO and hosting foreign military bases in exchange for receiving the protection of countries such as the United States, Turkey, or the United Kingdom.

Although the Kremlin spokesman said that the Financial Times article presents some data that "are right", he explained that the negotiations are still developing and there is no definitive agreement yet. Adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency Mykhailo Podolyak also expressed his disagreement with the published information, arguing that the draft agreement only represents Russian demands in the negotiations.

"The Ukrainian side has its own positions," he said, adding that a resolution of the conflict requires a direct dialogue between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin rejected the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that his Russia cannot "take into account" the ICJ's decision, which ordered his country to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine. The Russian official explained that Russia and Ukraine must agree so that such an eventuality can be implemented.

Ukrainian President listed six priorities during peace talks. "My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," Zelensky said while addressing the nation on Thursday.