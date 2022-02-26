LIVE: Russian Troops Have Entered Kharkov - Regional Admin

Cuba considered that the draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine, which will be presented to the UN General Assembly, will not be a real contribution to the solutions to the current crisis, where solutions that guarantee the security and sovereignty of all must be sought. - Australia to send weapons to Ukraine via NATO

1:15 EST:

Russian troops have entered Kharkov: Russian troops managed to break through to Kharkov,

This was announced via Telegram by the head of the Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

"There was a breakthrough of light equipment of the Russian enemy in Kharkiv. Including the central part of the city. Attention! Do not leave the places of shelter! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are liquidating the enemy. We ask the civilian population not to take to the streets of the city," he wrote.

"Please, stay at home. The situation in the city is very tense," Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

12:45 EST:

LPR says blast at its oil storage facility caused by strike of Ukrainian Tochka-U missile: A blast and subsequent ignition of 200 tonnes of diesel fuel took place at an oil storage facility in Rovenki on Saturday evening. The administration evacuated residents of a nearby residential district

Взрыв в Ровеньках произошел из-за ракетного удара ВСУ, подтвердили в ЛНРhttps://t.co/Cre1gVsCww pic.twitter.com/z7IWczUIbw — РИА Новости (@rianru) February 27, 2022

12:30 EST:

Donetsk denounces further Ukrainian shelling of populated areas:

Ukrainian troops hit the locality of Panteleymonovka with mortar fire on Sunday morning, reported the Donetsk delegation to the Joint Ceasefire Centre.

The entity specified that the Ukrainian forces launched six 122 mm calibre shells banned by the Minsk Agreements.

The Ukrainian attack on the populated area took place at about 6.50 local time (03.50 GMT).

23:30 EST:

SWIFT prepares to disconnect certain Russian banks from payments system, media say:

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (Swift) said it is preparing to comply with Europe's decision to disconnect certain Russian banks from the payments system.

"We are cooperating with the European authorities to learn the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply with the legal instructions," the Swift statement quoted by NBC said.

On Sunday, the German cabinet said that all Russian banks sanctioned by the international community because of Russia's military operation in Ukraine will be disconnected from the international payment system.

As a result of Putin’s war on Ukraine, we join with leaders of EU, France, Germany, Italy, UK and Canada to ensure key sanctioned Russian banks are disconnected from SWIFT, impose restrictions on Russian Central Bank, and further identify and freeze assets of sanctioned Russians. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 27, 2022

23:00 EST:

Cuba urges security and sovereignty: Cuba considers that the draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine, which will be presented to the UN General Assembly, will not be a real contribution to the solutions to the current crisis, where solutions that guarantee the security and sovereignty of all must be sought.

"It is an unbalanced text, which does not take into account the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. Nor does it recognize the responsibility of those who instigated or deployed aggressive actions that precipitated the escalation of this conflict," reads a statement issued by the Cuban government on Saturday.

According to the note published on the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website, it was a mistake to ignore for decades Russia's well-founded demands for security guarantees and to assume that the country would remain defenseless in the face of a direct threat to its national security.

"Russia has the right to defend itself. Peace cannot be achieved by encircling or corralling states," he stressed.

Australia to send arms to Ukraine through NATO partners: Australia will supply arms to Ukraine through NATO partners, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"We already provide significant support by sending non-lethal assistance, but I have just spoken to the Minister for Defence and we will be looking to provide as much lethal support as possible through our NATO partners, particularly the US and the UK," Morrison was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.