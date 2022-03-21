LIVE: Russian Landing Ship 'Orsk' Docks in the Berdyansk Port

Ships like this can carry up to 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers. Currently, at least 10 landing ships are participating in the Russian military operation.

In the fourth week of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian troops continue to gain positions in ports located at the Sea of Azov. Below are the main events as they occur.

Russian lawmakers present a bill for their country to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO). On Monday, Fair Russia, a Social Democratic party, presented a bill for the Lower House (Duma) to denounce the 2011 protocol to the Marrakesh Agreement, which would allow Russia to leave the WTO and defend its national interests.

"The entry into the WTO was due to political reasons. There were few economic benefits," vice president of the Duma's International Affairs Committee, Alexei Chepa, said, adding that leaving the WTO will allow Moscow to support its domestic producers, which is a policy option that the multilateral organization restricts to exceptional situations.

Russia was the last major world economy to join the WTO in 2012 after almost two decades of negotiations. Last week, however, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to strip Russia of the "Most-Favored Nation" (MFN) status, thus opening the door to imposing higher tariffs on Russian goods.

Within current multilateral regulations, this status prevents 164 WTO countries from discriminating against each other. Therefore, if a country grants another nation a special advantage, then that measure must also be granted to all other members of the organization.

A Russian warship transports armored vehicles to a port near Mariupol. On Monday, Russian landing ship "Orsk" docked in the Berdyansk port, less than 90 kilometers from Mariupol.

"It is now unloading armored vehicles to strengthen our military operation... The arrival of this landing ship is actually an important event that opens up logistical possibilities for the Black Sea Fleet, which will be able to fully use the infrastructure of the port," an official from the Russian Defense Ministry told Russian channel Zvezda.

Ships like "Orsk" can carry up to 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers. Currently, at least 10 landing ships are participating in the Russian military operation.

Ukraine bombs two cities in Donetsk. Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian troops opened fire in the cities of Gorlovka and Donetsk 26 times using 239 ammunition, said the representation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. As a result of the shelling, 33 residential buildings and six civil infrastructures were damaged.

Russia warns about global consequences of an oil embargo. Responding to a question about a possible embargo on Russian oil supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would "greatly influence the entire world oil market and have a very negative impact on the energy balance on the continent."

"At the same time, the United States will not lose anything. It is obvious that the United States will feel much better than the Europeans. The Europeans will have problems. Such a decision would affect everyone," he added.

Ukraine insists on a full blockade against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union to stop all trade with Russia and, in particular, to reject its energy resources.

"No euros for the occupiers. Close all your ports, do not send them your goods, deny their energy resources... Without trade with you, without your companies, and your banks, Russia will have no more money for this war."

The #WarCrime in Gorlovka by #Ukraine. The Story of Anna Tuv.

Please watch this full documentary on YT by Watchdog Media. Link : https://t.co/6ioLJHzPpo

This is only a tiny fraction of thousands of War Crimes by Ukrainian #Nazi forces since 2014. It will end soon. pic.twitter.com/b8WEF6lhUl — ___NoTo��������_NoTo ��@���� (@AlwayzOutCaste) March 15, 2022

U.S. President will travel to Poland on March 25. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced that President Joe Biden will travel to Warsaw to meet with President Andrzej Duda and discuss the Russian military operation in Ukraine and its aftermath.

Biden's trip will follow his visit to Belgium, where he will meet with leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union.

Ukraine will not surrender Mariupol. Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine will not "lay down its arms and will not leave" Mariupol City. Previously, Russia asked the Zelensky regime to "lay down its arms" before 5 a.m. on Monday to safeguard the inhabitants and infrastructure of the city.

"We call on the official authorities in Kyev to be reasonable and rescind the instructions given earlier, which forced the militants to sacrifice themselves and become 'martyrs of Mariupol'. Put down your weapons... A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has occurred... All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed to be able to leave Mariupol in complete safety," said Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management.

Zelensky suggests Israel as a suitable place for negotiations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considered that Jerusalem would be the right place to find peace.

“Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is trying to find a way to negotiate with Russia and we are grateful to him... Sooner or later we can start the discussion with Russia. Perhaps in Jerusalem. This is the right place to find peace. If it's possible."

