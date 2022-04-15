LIVE: Russia to Intensify Missile Attacks on Kyiv

In response to Ukrainian air raids carried out on Thursday, Moscow warned that its forces will retaliate to attacks on Russian soil.

On April 15, Russian troops continue to consolidate their positions in Mariupol. Negotiations to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire are stalled. Below are the latest developments as they happen.

Russia will intensify its attacks on Kyiv in response to attacks on its territory. On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "the number and scale of missile strikes against Kyiv facilities will increase in response to any terrorist attack or sabotage committed by the nationalist regime in Kyiv on Russian territory."

On Thursday, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the opening of a criminal investigation into the shelling of the town of Klimovo in the Bryansk region by two Ukrainian helicopters that caused seven injuries.

A Russian missile destroyed one of the helicopters when it was going back to its base in Ukraine. Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian attacks have also been recorded in Russian towns such as Spodariouchino and Jouravlevka.

Russia opens criminal case against Colombian for false news. The Investigation Committee today opened a criminal case against Alberto Giraldo Saray, a Colombian citizen who is accused of spreading fake news about the Russian military operation.

"Between March 8 and 18, Giraldo Saray, in prior agreement with people who directed him from abroad, was in charge of the technical preparation of six mobile devices that were hidden in a Moscow shopping center," authorities said.

"Managed by remote control, these devices carried out a massive sending of SMS messages with false information about the actions of the Armed Forces in Ukraine, including alleged murders of civilians."

The Russian authorities carried out a search in the Colombian's residence, where they seized objects and documents as evidence. Giraldo Saray, who has lived in Russia for several years, was sentenced on April 11 to almost two months in preventive detention at the request of the Attorney General's Office.

If he is proven guilty, he could be fined up to US$67,000, sentenced to five years of compulsory social work, or jailed for up to 10 years.

German journalist on how the Ukrainians bombed a hospital in Donbass but the German mainstream media blamed the Russians. pic.twitter.com/6tFW1u2H3Q — Terry Jones (@jonesterry514) April 15, 2022

Polish mercenaries die in Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed that around 30 Polish mercenaries were killed in the town of Izyumskoye, in the Kharkov region, in northeastern Ukraine.

French Legion Soldiers were seen among Ukrainian Troops. Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko announced French legion soldiers were seen on Ukrainian territory fighting alongside other mercenaries.

"These facts will be documented and investigated as part of a criminal case on the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries," she said.

Italy cannot verify whether there is a genocide in Ukraine. In an interview on Radio Rai1, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi di Maio stated that "Italy does not have the elements to verify whether a genocide is taking place in Ukraine." He argued that the European Union should determine based on evidence if war crimes have happened in that country.

Nevertheless, "what we have seen in Bucha and Krematorsk... is atrocious and terrifying. We will have to bring those responsible to international justice," he said, adding that his ministry is working to reestablish the Italian embassy in Kyiv in the next few days.