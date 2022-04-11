LIVE: Russia to Go to Court if The West Declares It in Default

On Monday, 47 days after the start of their military operation in Ukraine, Russian troops maintain the initiative in the Donetsk, Mariupol and Kharkiv regions. Below are the main developments as they occur.

The Kremlin will go to court if the West declares Russia in default. "Of course, we are going to go to court, because we have taken all necessary actions so that investors receive their payments," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

President Vladimir Putin's administration will present proof that Russia did everything possible to pay off the Eurobonds in the currencies in which the debt was originally contracted.

"Western countries' deliberate policy is to artificially create a payment suspension," he added, recalling that all Russian accounts were blocked, which prevents Moscow from paying bondholders. However, Russia opened accounts so that foreign investors could receive the expected payments in ruble equivalent.

"Will they be able to convert rubles into foreign currency? Yes, but according to our position, this can be done once Russia's foreign currency accounts are unfrozen," Siluanov explained

Russia in favor of continuing negotiations with Ukraine. Despite Ukraine's inconsistency and tendency to reject its own proposals, Russia prefers to continue the negotiation process, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that Moscow will be patient and persistent throughout the negotiations.

His country, however, will never play a subordinate role in the current world order. "Russia, with its history... its traditions, is one of those countries that will never occupy a subordinate position. We can only be members of the international community on equal terms, under conditions (that guarantee) the indivisibility of security," Lavrov stressed.

Croatia expels 18 diplomats and 6 employees from the Russian embassy in Zagreb. The Croatian Foreign Affairs Ministry decided to reduce the size of the Russian diplomatic representation on its territory. In a note to the Russian ambassador, Croatia also called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Venezuelan FA Minister @plasenciafelixr rejected Russia’s suspension from the @UN_HRC.



The Caribbean country could not vote after US sanctions blocked payments of its UN dues.



"This mistaken decision harms multilateralism and violates the principles of universality.” pic.twitter.com/r3A6J778OK — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) April 11, 2022

Russia keeps up the pressure in Donetsk, Mariupol and Kharkov. In the Donetsk area, Russia continues to focus on taking control of the Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhne, and Novobahmutivka settlements. Russian troops also seek to fully control the city of Mariupol, where their offensive continues in the Azovstal plant and seaport areas.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War maintains that Russian forces have gained ground in Mariupol over the last 24 hours. Currently, this city is divided in two zones: while the center is controlled by the Russians, the main port and the Azovstal steel plant remain in Ukrainian hands.

Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian military equipment and facilities. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that high-precision air-launched missiles near Velyka Novosilka destroyed the base for the repair of weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian air defense forces.

Ukraine imposes a full embargo on imports of goods from Russia. From now on, no Russian products will be able to be imported into Ukraine. "Such a decisive step by Ukraine can serve as an example for our Western partners and will stimulate them to strengthen sanctions against Russia," Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Russia raised its reserve fund by US$3.4 billion. The largest source of the increase was additional oil and gas revenues received in the first quarter of 2022. Russia's reserve fund was created to finance unforeseen expenses not covered by the federal budget.

The Russian military is evacuating people from Mariupol as soon as possible. The military used armored vehicles and smoke screens to disguise the evacuation of people from the city, because the Ukrainian Nazis do not abandon their attempts to attack civilians. pic.twitter.com/eDraehjefx — PETER HIGGINS (@pahiggi) April 9, 2022

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russians did "not stop trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in Izyum City. The Russian military is "trying to take full control of the city of Mariupol." Meanwhile, a rocket attack conducted by Russian forces on Sunday destroyed an airport in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk military-civilian administration said.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. Nehammer said he planned the visit to Moscow on his own initiative with an aim to promote dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They discussed defense and financial support for Ukraine. In their talks, the pair also touched upon the sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.