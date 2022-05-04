LIVE: Russia to Destroy NATO Vehicles Carrying Arms in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu pointed out that the United States and its allies are continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine.

On May 4, while the European Union (EU) continues to study new sanctions against Russia, the Kremlin confirmed that it will continue its special military operation in Ukraine. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

Russia will target North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) vehicles transporting weapons in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that “any transport from the Atlantic Alliance that arrives in the country with weapons or means for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be seen by us as a legitimate target.”

He made the remarks at a meeting with Russia's top defense officials, noting the United States and its allies are continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine. Russian troops together with the forces of Lugansk and Donetsk are controlling more areas of Donbass, and they will continue to fulfill their tasks, Shoigu stressed.

Russia's "doomsday plane" appears in V-day parade rehearsal. A Russian Il-80 aircraft, which will serve as a strategic command post in the "doomsday" of a nuclear war, participated in a rehearsal of the upcoming Victory Day parade on Wednesday.

Together with strategic bombers and fighters, the Il-80 escorted by two MiG-29 jets flew over Moscow. Eight MiG-29SMT aircraft flew past the Red Square in a Z-shaped formation in support of the Russian troops participating in the military operation in Ukraine.

Russia holds military parades on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. About 11,000 people, 131 types of weapons and military equipment as well as 77 aircraft will participate in the main parade on the Red Square this year marking the 77th anniversary of the victory.

Military parades will be held in 28 Russian cities, involving almost 65,000 people, about 2,400 types of weapons and military equipment as well as more than 460 aircraft.

#Russian forces capture a large cache of #NATO weapons - sent to ultra nationalist and #NeoNazi #Ukrainian forces in #Lugansk - for NATO's proxy war against #Russia. Weapons include the US Javelin and British and German anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems. From Sputnik. pic.twitter.com/u34Bx605bY — tim anderson (@timand2037) May 2, 2022

European Union (EU) determined to ban imports of Russian oil. The European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU should gradually phase out all imports of Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions.

She warned the process would not “be easy” as several EU countries are strongly dependent on Russian oil. “But we simply have to work on it. We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” von der Leyen told a plenary meeting at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg.

Iran-Russia arms cooperation has no obstacles. Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said that there are no obstacles to arms cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

After the UN arms embargoes on Iran were lifted in Oct. 2020, there are no obstacles to the development of arms cooperation between Iran and Russia, Dzhagaryan said, adding Iran purchases weapons from Russia for defense purposes only.

"We are in contact with the Iranians and are moving strongly in line with our international commitments to non-proliferation and export control of weapons," he noted.