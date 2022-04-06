LIVE: Russia-Ukraine Talks Continue, Kremlin Says

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev region was to facilitate the peace talks, Peskov said.

More than a month has passed since the Russian military operation in Ukraine began on Feb. 24. Military actions and peace negotiations continue simultaneously without the parties achieving their political and military goals. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

Russia and Ukraine are continuing negotiations but there remains a long way to go. "There is still quite a long road ahead... The working process is continuing, but more viscously than we want," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev region was to facilitate the peace talks, he told France's LCI broadcaster. Russia is interested in President Volodymyr Zelensky agreeing to Russia's conditions, which were clearly formulated by the Russian delegation, so that the military operation will come to an end.

China calls for restraint surrounding Bucha incident. On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China calls on all parties to practice restraint and avoid making groundless accusations before the investigation into the Bucha incident concludes.

"The reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha are deeply disturbing. The truth and cause of the incident must be ascertained," Zhao said, adding that China pays close attention to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the suffering of civilians. "Humanitarian issues should not be politicized and any charge should be based on facts."

Media reports state that at least 280 people, including children, were found dead in Bucha, a town outside Kiev. The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday refuted Kiev's accusation of the killing of civilians in the settlement of Bucha.

Russia and Serbia vow to strengthen ties. President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated their readiness to deepen bilateral relations during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Putin congratulated Vucic on his victory in the presidential elections on Sunday and the success of his party in the parliamentary elections. The leaders reaffirmed their common position to further develop the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership and expand trade and economic ties, including in the energy sector. They also discussed the situation in Kosovo and the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

African refugees see racial bias as U.S. welcomes Ukrainians. As the United States prepares to welcome thousands of Ukrainians, Washington continues to deport African and Caribbean refugees back to their homelands, which many African refugees see as racial bias, according to a recent report by The Associated Press.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a plan to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians, granted Temporary Protected Status to another 30,000 already in the U.S., and halted Ukrainian deportations. However, African refugees were seriously concerned over the swift expulsions of Haitian refugees, and the frosty reception African and Middle Eastern refugees have faced in western Europe, compared with how those nations have enthusiastically embraced displaced Ukrainians.

This has also made Cameroonian advocates strengthen their calls for humanitarian relief, as they protested in front of the Washington residence of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the offices of leading members of Congress this month.

The Associated Press noted that the Department of Homeland Security has declined to respond to the complaints of racism in American immigration policy.