LIVE: Russia Says NATO Tries To Prolong Fighting In Ukraine

On April 20, the second phase of the Russian military operation continues to unfold. Previously, Russia opened a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian troops who agreed to lay down their arms to leave the embattled city of Mariupol. Below are the main events of this conflict as they happen.

NATO tries to prolong fighting in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said taht North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries are doing everything to prolong the armed conflict in Ukraine.

They are increasing the supplies of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and pushing Kiev to continue "aggression" against Donbass, Zakharova stressed, adding that these deeds go against NATO countries' words that hostilities in Ukraine should end as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Ukraine has attracted about 7,000 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries, with the United States as one of the major sources, Zakharova said.

Russian forces control more areas in the Donbas region. On Wednesday, Russian troops increased their presence on the Donetsk and Lugansk fronts. The Ukrainian General Staff holds that Russian troops launched a new offensive towards Lyman City in Donetsk.

The Russian objective, however, remains to conquer Mariupol and gain full control over the southern region of Kherson. According to the British intelligence, Russian troops are trying to disrupt the movement of reinforcements and weapons into eastern Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russia gave a new ultimatum to the Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender and thus save their lives.

Russia successfully test-fires Sarmat strategic missile. Russia announced that it successfully test-launched a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday at a time when Moscow-West tensions have sharply escalated over Ukraine.

The missile was fired from a silo at 15:12 Moscow Time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in northwest Russia's Arkhangelsk region, the country's Defense Ministry said, adding that the training warheads reached a given area at the Kura test ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula and the tasks were completed in full.

Dettaglio delle operazioni russe nell'est ucraino. Il triangolo "Izyum, Lyman, Kramatorsk" passante per Sloviansk sarà fondamentale per la manovra di accerchiamento e ricongiungimento col fronte di Melitopol/Mariupol. #Russia #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/K7eLuWLrRD — Paolo Mauri (@PaoloMauri78) April 20, 2022

The tweet reads, "Detail of Russian operations in eastern Ukraine. The 'Izyum, Lyman, Kramatorsk' triangle, as it passes through Sloviansk, will be essential for the encirclement and reunification maneuver with the Melitopol / Mariupol front."

After the test, President Vladimir Putin said the new missile complex has "the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is able to overcome all modern means of anti-missile defense."

Sarmat will strengthen the combat potential of the Russian Armed Forces, protect Russia from external threats, and "make those who, in the heat of frenzied and aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country think," he said in an online meeting with top defense officials.

Agreement to evacuate vulnerable population from Mariupol. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine and Russia reached a preliminary agreement on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children and the elderly from Mariupol City.

Residents will be evacuated to Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia through the Berdyansk town, which is controlled by Russian forces. Meanwhile, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said Ukraine hopes to send 90 buses to to evacuate about 6,000 women, children and elderly people.