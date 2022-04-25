LIVE: Russia Destroys Refinery & Oil Deposits in Ukraine

Russian authorities also announced a ceasefire starting at 11:00 GMT for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

On April 25, the Ukrainian conflict has already exceeded two months since its beginning. With negotiations between the parties stalled or suspended, there are no signs of a permanent ceasefire so far. Below are the main developments of the conflict as they occur.

Russia destroys oil infrastructure. On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov announced that high-precision weapons destroyed a refinery and oil depots in Kremenchug City that stored fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian Army's military vehicles.

Over the last 24 hours, Russian missiles have destroyed four command posts, three ammunition depots, and 21 military assembly points. About 240 troops and 28 units of war material were eliminated. Russian artillery leveled 33 command posts and 929 fortifications.

Russia announces ceasefire for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal steelworks. Russia announced a ceasefire starting at 11:00 GMT for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

"The units of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic will cease combat actions, withdraw to a reasonable distance and allow the evacuation of civilians in the direction they choose," said the head of the Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

"Russia publicly and officially declares that there is no obstacle for civilians to leave Azovstal, it saved the decision of the Kyiv authorities themselves and the commanders of the nationalist formations to retain civilians as a human shield," he said, adding that the ceasefire will be read every 30 minutes by loudspeakers so that it can be heard inside the plant.

"The readiness of the Ukrainian side to start the humanitarian operation should be confirmed by the display of white flags on the perimeter or at least in some sectors of Azovstal," Mizintsev added.

#Russia intends to discuss issues related to the Ukrainian port city of #Mariupol and its #Azovstal plant in #talks with #UnitedNations Secretary-General Antonio #Guterres who will visit Moscow this week, RIA cited the foreign ministry as saying. https://t.co/Wl3IL7ScwX — ANews (@anews) April 25, 2022

Zelensky believes that the U.S. could lead Ukraine's future guarantors. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that the United States will act as a "leader" among Ukraine's future security guarantor states.

"I am convinced that the U.S. can be a leader among the future guarantors of Ukraine's security," he said during a video message to explain the conclusions of the meeting he held in Kyiv with the U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Zelensky also proposed that Western sanctions fully cover Russian oil and gas exports.

"I heard that this position was fully understood by American friends. Not only in the context of helping Ukraine now, during the war, but also for post-war reconstruction," he said.

Russian authorities arrest neo-Nazis planning to assassinate journalist. The Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested members of a "White Power" group who were preparing an attack on television presenter Vladimir Solovyov, allegedly on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The news was announced by President Vladimir Putin during a speech before the senior staff of the General Prosecutor's Office.

"Now they will deny it, but the evidence we have is irrefutable," he said, adding that the Western countries "are suffering a fiasco on Russian territory, although they deceive their citizens by taking advantage of their monopoly in their information space."

During the operation, the FSB seized an explosive device, six Molotov cocktails, six PM pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, a grenade, over a thousand bullets of various calibers, drugs, false Ukrainian passports, and nationalist literature and symbology.