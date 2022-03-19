LIVE: Russia Destroys Arms Depot in Western Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said that 69 Ukrainian military objects have been destroyed in the last 24 hours.

Russia Destroys Arms Depot in Western Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday informed that it has destroyed a subway warehouse with weapons and aerial ammunition in western Ukraine.

It indicated that in the military operation Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were used, being the first time that Moscow reports the use of this type of weapons during the military operation in the neighboring country.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the military installation was located in the Ivanko-Frankovsk region of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage unit with precision weapons.

"The video shows a strike on a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of Ukrainian armed formations, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four US-made all terrain military vehicles. After the strike with precision missile weaponry, the group was destroyed", the Defence Ministry said.

According to the Russian military, the 69 Ukrainian military objects that were destroyed included four command posts, four anti-aircraft systems, one radar station for detection and designation of targets, three multiple rocket launcher systems, 12 weapons and ammunition depots and 43 points of concentration of military equipment.

Igor Konashenkov said that a total of 196 drones, 1,438 tanks and other armored vehicles, 145 multiple rocket launchers, 556 pieces of field artillery and mortars, and 1,237 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Friday that the special military operation in the Donbas is primarily aimed at liberating its inhabitants from the suffering and genocide they have experienced in recent years.

#Putin reflected on how #Russian forces are acting in the military operation: "Shoulder to shoulder, they help, support each other, and, if necessary cover them from a bullet on the battlefield with their own bodies, like brothers. We had hot had such unity for a long time." pic.twitter.com/tS1bqEzydc — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 18, 2022

Foreign Miniter Lavrov reiterates that the special military operation in Ukraine aims to eradicate threats against Russia

In an interview, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasised that Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine is aimed at eradicating any threat to his nation. The head of Russian diplomacy also pointed out that relations between Russia and Ukraine seek to escalate the confrontation.