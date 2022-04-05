LIVE: Russia Denounces Staged Video of Dead Ukrainian Civilians

The video intended to incriminate the Russians was actually made by the Ukrainian military of the 72 Information & Psychological Operations Center in the Moschun region.

Moscow and Kyiv have conducted several rounds of peace talks with the aim of searching for a political settlement to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The outcomes of these talks are expected to lay an important foundation for de-escalation of tensions, but key divergences have yet to be resolved. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

Russia denounces staged video of dead Ukrainian civilians. On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov denounced that the Ukrainian military made and released a new staged video in which civilians are allegedly killed by the Russian forces.

The video intended to incriminate the Russians was actually made by the Ukrainian military of the 72 Information and Psychological Operations Center in the Moschun region. This recording was later released by Western media. "Similar activities are now being organized by Ukrainian special services in cities like Sumy and Konotop," he added.

The French Justice opens investigations over possible war crimes in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the French National Antiterrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) opened four investigations over possible war crimes committed in Ukraine against French victims, without currently identifying the alleged perpetrators, although some elements point to Russian forces.

The PNAT indicated that three of these investigations "against X" have been formally launched for events that occurred in the cities of Mariupol (between February 25 and March 16), Gostomel (between March 1 and 12), and Chernihiv (since February 24).

The qualification of war crimes is justified because they are voluntary acts against the physical integrity of people; deliberate attacks against civilians who were not involved in acts of war; of the deprivation of essential goods for the survival of civilians; and/or for deliberate attacks on civilian objects, their theft or their destruction.

The investigations have been entrusted to the police of the Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes (OCLCH). On March 16, the PNAT had already launched another investigation for war crimes following the death two days earlier of French-Irish television cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was part of a team from Fox News that was shot north from Kyiv.

French justice can declare jurisdiction over war crimes committed abroad when there are victims of French nationality or residents in France, but also when the alleged perpetrators are French.

Denmark Expels 15 Russian Diplomats. On Tuesday, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomatic staff members, accusing them as "intelligence officers" for espionage.

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin had been earlier informed of the expulsion of the "intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen." The expelled officers have 14 days to depart Denmark.

The Russian embassy in Denmark denies the accusations, claiming that the Danish move aims to further deteriorate relations between the two countries. "It will not remain unanswered," wrote the Russian embassy in an email to the Danish news agency Ritzau.

In response, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will take retaliatory measures against Denmark over the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Russia hopes Kiev won't listen to "advisers" from afar. Moscow hopes Kiev will follow its national interests at Russia-Ukraine peace talks, but not listen to "advisers" from afar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"It is not the talks that influence the course of the operation, but external 'players' who are trying to hinder these negotiations and keep the clashes 'on the ground' going on for as long as possible," he told a press conference following talks with Arab League (AL) representatives on Ukraine.

"We know who gives such 'advice' to our Ukrainian neighbors. This is done with useless goals that have nothing to do with the interests of the Ukrainian people, the security of Ukraine, the security in the region of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and in our European region," he added.

"I hope that those who lead the delegation of Kiev at the said talks will start to be guided by their own national interests, the interests of their people but not listen to 'advisers' from afar, who sometimes only want to see how the crisis situation will continue to build up," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia will debunk fakes related to the special operation in Ukraine. The minister also expressed the readiness to cooperate and continue to inform colleagues in the AL about the development of the situation, according to the statement.

The Arab Ministerial delegation, headed by Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the AL, visited Russia to seek a diplomatic solution for the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The group, including representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Iraq, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, will travel to Warsaw on Tuesday for another meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.