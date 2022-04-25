LIVE: Putin, Guterres to Meet in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, who will come to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On April 25, the Ukrainian conflict has already exceeded two months. With negotiations between the parties stalled or suspended, there are no signs of a permanent ceasefire so far. Below are the main developments of the conflict as they occur.

Great Britain expands export restrictions to Russia

The United Kingdom has imposed a ban on exports to Russia of products and technologies that could be used against the Ukrainian people, the United Kingdom's Department for International Trade reported.

"the UK has also announced an export ban on products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine," the department said in a published statement.

It is noted that the products covered by the ban could include "interception and monitoring equipment."

"This will close any existing loopholes to ensure that Russia is not buying these goods from the UK," the statement stressed.

In addition, the United Kingdom announced that all duties covered by the UK-Ukraine trade agreement have been eliminated.

"All duties on goods imported from Ukraine will now be reduced to zero and all quotas will be lifted under the free trade agreement, providing Ukraine with economic support in a time of need," the statement said.

The British Foreign Trade Ministry explained that the cancellation of duties on Ukrainian exports, including barley, honey, canned tomatoes and poultry, "will help Ukrainian businesses and producers when they need it most.

By leaving Istanbul agreements Kiev took major step back, Lavrov says

Ukraine took a major step back by abandoning agreements reached in Istanbul with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV Monday.

"I think that this step or two steps back were made above all on the advice of our American and British colleagues, may be, the Poles played some part here, the Balts. They reverted from the positions that we were ready to take as a foundation and told them about this," he pointed out.

Statements made by Polish authorities clearly indicate Warsaw’s intent to send its forces to Ukraine under NATO peacekeeping flags, Lavrov said.

"When shipping weapons and basically advertising their efforts in this area, all leaders state that sending NATO troops [to Ukraine] is not an option. Except for Poland, whose Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed some peacekeeping operation in Ukraine, being clearly interested in sending its servicemen there under peacekeeping flags," Lavrov said.

The US and other Western states seek to devalue the veto power in the UN Security Council, but it is a dangerous trend, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"Right now, the Americans and other Western states are trying to devalue this veto power by delegating UN Security Council prerogatives to UN General Assembly, where, […] by twisting arms, blackmailing, threats, up to threats against delegations’ bank accounts, places of education of their children, […] they gain a forced, forcefully achieved majority. This is a dangerous trend, because the Security Council, with its five permanent members that have veto power, is the last remaining island of international law," he said.

The current situation in Ukraine will result in a treaty but its parameters will be defined by the actual combat situation, Lavrov said.

"Like in any situation when the armed forces are used, of course, everything will end up with a treaty yet the parameters of this treaty will be defined by that stage of military actions when this agreement will become a reality," the Russian top diplomat said.

The West supports Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky hoping that this way it will be possible to cause some sort of irreparable harm to Russia, Lavrov said.

He noted that "such speculations are underway here." "And what if Zelensky manages to cause some irreparable harm to Russians and conquer them at a battlefield when Russians will have to beg for mercy and agree on less advantageous conditions than they counted on," the Russian top diplomat said talking about the West’s motivation to support the Ukrainian president.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky did not look at an updated draft of a treaty with Russia, this shows his attitude to negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"A week ago, after another video conference, we passed on to them another updated version of the treaty which took into account their recent comments, as it usually happens. And so, we have been waiting for a week, when a couple of days ago, last week (it has already been possibly five days since we passed on our ideas) when Zelensky was asked at a press conference how he assessed them because we publicly said that such a document went to Kiev, he said: "We received nothing, all of this is not true, we haven’t seen anything," the Russian top diplomat said. "Then it turned out that when we asked the Ukrainian negotiators again why hadn’t they reported to the president if he seems to personally control what is going on at these negotiations, they [said] yes, but he didn’t seem to have time <...>. This yet again shows how he treats the negotiations while he pompously says that he always prefers peace," Lavrov added.

The West denies Russia the right to defend its own borders and territories where Russians are suppressed, Lavrov said.

"Considering themselves to have the right to ensure their security where they see fit, we are being denied the right to defend our own borders and territories where Russians live and where Russians have been suppressed for many years, being subject to shelling, to abuse, with their rights to language, culture, traditions being infringed upon," he said.

Russia is already doing a lot to resolve the current global crisis, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"Russia is already doing a lot," he said speaking of Moscow’s effort to stabilize the situation worldwide.

Putin, Guterres to meet in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday who will come to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This will be the first contact of the Russian leader with the UN Secretary General since the beginning of the special military operation on protecting Donbass on February 24. The last time they interacted was in a video format last May when Guterres also visited Russia. Additionally, last June, Putin sent a telegram to Guterres congratulating him on his re-election. The last time the two politicians met in a face-to-face format was in January 2020 at an international conference on Libya in Berlin.

It is expected that the meeting with Guterres won’t be Putin’s only international contact on Tuesday. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart planned for April 26.

President Joe Biden nominates new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. On Monday, President Biden announced his intention to nominate Bridget Brink for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, a vacant post since May 2019.

The announcement came shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a press conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border following a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kiev, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Blinken described Brink, a Michigan native appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia in August 2019, as "deeply experienced in the region, who'll be a very strong representative for the United States in Ukraine."

The United States has been without a Senate-confirmed ambassador to Ukraine since May 2019, when Trump recalled then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch over claims she was undermining the former president's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate the Biden family's business ties with the country.

Blinken also said U.S. diplomats, who left Ukraine due to the war, will return to the country next week and "start the process of looking at how we actually reopen" the U.S. embassy in Kiev, which ceased operation in the lead-up to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Guterres backs Turkish mediation. On Monday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres expressed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan his support for the mediation that Turkey is carrying out to try to stop the Ukrainian conflict.

So far, Turkey has led the main mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine, with several meetings between the two parties in which a possible peace plan was discussed. Currently, however, negotiations remain frozen.

Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and with Ukrainian President Vodolymir Zelensky on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom sends Stormer anti-aircraft armored vehicles to Ukraine. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said his country will "gift" Ukraine a small number of Stormer armored vehicles that will improve its army anti-aircraft capability.

So far, the UK has shipped 5,361 light anti-tank weapons, 200 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles, 90,000 ration packs, over 10 shipments of medical equipment, 3,000 body armor, 77,000 helmets, and some 3,000 pairs of boots.

Russia destroys oil infrastructure. On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov announced that high-precision weapons destroyed a refinery and oil depots in Kremenchug City that stored fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian Army's military vehicles.

Over the last 24 hours, Russian missiles have destroyed four command posts, three ammunition depots, and 21 military assembly points. About 240 troops and 28 units of war material were eliminated. Russian artillery leveled 33 command posts and 929 fortifications.

Russia announces ceasefire for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal steelworks. Russia announced a ceasefire starting at 11:00 GMT for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

"The units of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic will cease combat actions, withdraw to a reasonable distance and allow the evacuation of civilians in the direction they choose," said the head of the Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

"Russia publicly and officially declares that there is no obstacle for civilians to leave Azovstal, it saved the decision of the Kyiv authorities themselves and the commanders of the nationalist formations to retain civilians as a human shield," he said, adding that the ceasefire will be read every 30 minutes by loudspeakers so that it can be heard inside the plant.

"The readiness of the Ukrainian side to start the humanitarian operation should be confirmed by the display of white flags on the perimeter or at least in some sectors of Azovstal," Mizintsev added.

#Russia intends to discuss issues related to the Ukrainian port city of #Mariupol and its #Azovstal plant in #talks with #UnitedNations Secretary-General Antonio #Guterres who will visit Moscow this week, RIA cited the foreign ministry as saying. https://t.co/Wl3IL7ScwX — ANews (@anews) April 25, 2022

Zelensky believes that the U.S. could lead Ukraine's future guarantors. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that the United States will act as a "leader" among Ukraine's future security guarantor states.

"I am convinced that the U.S. can be a leader among the future guarantors of Ukraine's security," he said during a video message to explain the conclusions of the meeting he held in Kyiv with the U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Zelensky also proposed that Western sanctions fully cover Russian oil and gas exports.

"I heard that this position was fully understood by American friends. Not only in the context of helping Ukraine now, during the war, but also for post-war reconstruction," he said.

Russian authorities arrest neo-Nazis planning to assassinate journalist. The Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested members of a "White Power" group who were preparing an attack on television presenter Vladimir Solovyov, allegedly on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The news was announced by President Vladimir Putin during a speech before the senior staff of the General Prosecutor's Office.

"Now they will deny it, but the evidence we have is irrefutable," he said, adding that the Western countries "are suffering a fiasco on Russian territory, although they deceive their citizens by taking advantage of their monopoly in their information space."

During the operation, the FSB seized an explosive device, six Molotov cocktails, six PM pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, a grenade, over a thousand bullets of various calibers, drugs, false Ukrainian passports, and nationalist literature and symbology.