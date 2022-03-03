LIVE: Over 874,000 People Have Fled Ukraine So Far

The countries that have received the most refugees are Poland (453,982), Hungary (116,348), Moldova (79,315), Slovakia (67,000), Romania (44,540), and Russia (42,900).

On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine continue their military actions. However, the high representatives of both countries pointed out that a new round of talks will take place tomorrow in Belovezhskaya Pushcha on the Belarus-Poland border. Below are the main developments of the conflict as they occur.

MARCH 3

Foreign forces support the Zelensky regime. Hours before the start of the second round of talks, President Vladimir Zelensky announced that 16,000 "foreign volunteers" had arrived to fight alongside Ukrainian forces. He also acknowledged that Ukraine gets "more and more" weapons from its Western partners.

Russia halts rocket engine deliveries to the United States. State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced that Russia decided to cease deliveries of rocket engines to the United States in response to a new wave of Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.

Russia captures building of Kherson regional administration. The head of the Kherson regional administration Gennady Laguta announced that Russian forces seized the local government building on Thursday. The Kherson regional operational headquarters continues to work and address pressing issues to help residents of the region. Currently, the Kherson region is waiting for humanitarian aid.

Over 874,000 people fled Ukraine in less than a week. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHC) estimates that over 874,000 people left Ukraine during the first week of the armed conflict.

If the humanitarian situation does not change, up to 4 million more people could leave Ukraine in the coming weeks the countries that have received the most refugees so far are Poland (453,982), Hungary (116,348), Moldova (79,315), Slovakia (67,000), Romania (44,540), and Russia (42,900).

Russia's external debt rating deteriorates. Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia to the category of a country at risk of not being able to pay its debt. Moody's downgraded its long-term debt rating to B3 from Baa3, while Fitch downgraded it to B from BBB. These ratings place Russian debt in the speculative investment category.

President Vladimir Putin's administration will be less likely to secure external funding due to sanctions that bar Moscow from accessing European capital markets and prevent U.S. investors from buying new Russian debt.

Russia accuses the West of thinking about nuclear war. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced that the leaders of Western countries are thinking of unleashing a nuclear war against Russia.

"Everyone knows that a Third World War can only be nuclear. I point out to you that this is in the minds of Western politicians, not in the minds of the Russians," he said, alluding to comments by French diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian and British Foreign Affairs Minister Elizabeth Truss, who alluded to "nuclear deterrence."

Faced with the possibility that the United States or its European allies are planning a war against Russia, Lavrov warned of the consequences of such a strategy, telling them "you should think it over... We will not let anyone destabilize us."

Zelensky says that Russia will pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. In a message with a categorical tone, President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that Russia must bear all the costs of the reconstruction of his country.

Russia and Ukraine are preparing to hold talks for the second time, expected to take place in Belarus, but there appears to be little common ground between the two sides as fighting rages on 8th day.



"We are going to rebuild every building, every street, every city. We say to Russia: 'Learn the word 'reparations'... It will pay us in full for everything it did against our State and against all Ukrainians," he said, as reported by French outlet Le Monde.

Bachelet warns about the nuclear threat. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine conflict makes the nuclear threat a real risk. "The raising of the alert level for nuclear weapons underscores the seriousness of the risks that weigh on all of humanity," she said.

The Ukrainian delegation is heading for talks with Russia. “We are on the way to negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in the helicopter,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaïlo Podoliak tweeted, attaching a photo showing him in the cockpit of a helicopter.

