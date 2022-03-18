LIVE: Over 3 Million Ukrainians Have Fled Their Country So Far

The United Nations launched a US$1.7 billion appeal to provide urgently needed assistance in Ukraine and to support refugees and neighboring countries hosting them.

Citibank accepts payment of Russian debt in dollars. Despite Western sanctions, Citibank received US$117.2 million in interests on Eurobonds that Russia was due to disburse on March 16. President Vladimir Putin's administration, however, specified that it could not guarantee that the final creditor would receive the payment.

"The possibility or impossibility of meeting our foreign currency obligations does not depend on us. We have the money and we have made the payment. Now the ball is in the court of the United States," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Currently, the Russian government owes some US$40 billion in dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, half of which is held by foreign investors.

United Nations warns of increased risk of famine. The UN Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, warned that the Ukrainian conflict could increase famines globally. Given that Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top five cereal exporters, he warned that the conflict is already having consequences on the food supply in Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh or Iran, which import over 60 percent of their wheat from these two countries.

The risk extends to other major importers such as Lebanon, Tunisia, Pakistan, or countries in conflict such as Yemen or Pakistan.

The number of displaced persons caused by the conflict is still on the rise, bringing a huge impact on Ukraine and the surrounding countries. The United Nations launched a US$1.7 billion appeal to provide urgently needed assistance in Ukraine and to support refugees and neighboring countries hosting them.

Russia denounces that Ukraine is dragging out the negotiations. During a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the Kyev regime is trying by all means to drag out the negotiation process, putting forward new unrealistic proposals."

Lugansk troops control 90 percent of its territory. As the military operation in Ukraine enters its third week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that troops from the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic have already liberated over 90 percent of their territory, continue to advance north, and took control from the towns of Zolotaya Niva, Novodonetsky, Novomayorskoye, and Prechistovka. In Mariupol, units of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic reduce the siege and fight nationalists in the center of the city.

Since the conflict began on Feb. 24, Russia has destroyed 183 drones, 1,406 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 138 rocket launchers, 535 field artillery pieces, and 1,197 special military vehicles.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will gradually give up the dollar. This economic bloc will use the Ruble for its intra-regional transactions, according to Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov. The EEU countries also agreed to analyze mechanisms to guarantee the stability of their domestic markets through measures affecting the export of some agricultural products outside the EEU territory.

"The EEU is the world's largest net exporter of agricultural products, and therefore we are not threatened by a shortage of basic products. The introduction of joint measures of non-tariff regulation will help stabilize domestic prices, which is especially important given the external situation," said Andrei Slepnew, the trade minister of the EEU Commission.