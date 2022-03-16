LIVE: Negotiators to Discuss a 'Neutrality Model' for Ukraine

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Lavrov mentioned that his country is trying to create an opportunity to work "in a calmer environment, without further escalation of hysteria."

Twenty-one days after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, both countries continue to discuss mechanisms to restore peace without giving up their respective security demands. Below are the main developments of the conflict as they unfold.

The Kremlin weighs in on Ukraine's neutral status. Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is analyzing the possibility of Ukraine opting for a "neutral status" similar to the Swedish or Austrian models.

"It is an option that is really being discussed at the moment and that can really be considered a compromise... There are very specific formulas that I think are close to an agreement," he said, but pointed out that the conversations "are not easy."

For its part, the Ukrainian presidency called for "absolute security guarantees," and stated that “Ukraine is now in a state of direct war with Russia. Therefore, the model can only be Ukrainian.”

Lavrov also mentioned that Russia is trying to create an opportunity to work "in a calmer environment, without further escalation of hysteria." He calls the current historical situation "a fateful moment in modern history, as it reflects a 'battle'... over what the world order will look like."

Zelensky assures Ukraine experiences "unprecedented terror." During a videoconference with the U.S. Congress, President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that the "terror" his country is experiencing "is something that Europe has not seen in 80 years."

His intervention comes after President Joe Biden signed a law that contemplates US$13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and the countries on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Besides asking Biden for "new packages" of sanctions against Russia, Zelensky insisted on asking the NATO to impose a "No-Fly Zone" over Ukraine. Both the U.S. and NATO, however, have opposed such proposal.

Russia ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe after 26 years. On March 16, Marija Pejcinovic, the secretary of the Council of Europe (CE), announced the expulsion of Russia from the Council as a result of its military operation in Ukraine. Previously, on Feb. 25, the EC Committee of Ministers suspended Russia's participation in that institution.

Russian authorities analyze hate speech promoted by META. On Wednesday, a Russian court will analyze a legal action to recognize the META company as an extremist organization and ban its activities in that country.

Previously, META said that it would authorize calls for violence against "Russians" on some of its platforms when the messages mentioned the "invasion" of Ukraine. The United Nations also denounced the "simply unacceptable language" of the Silicon Valley company.