LIVE: Kremlin Slams Biden’s Regime Change in Russia Remarks

Later, the White House retracted the comments made by the U.S. President and assured that in his speech on Ukraine Biden had not called for regime change in Russia.

On Saturday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is not for U.S. President Joe Biden to decide who should be in power in Russia.

"That’s not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians," Peskov told Reuters on Saturday, when asked to comment on Biden’s words in Warsaw.

Earlier in the day, the visiting US president said in his speech in Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," a White House official said. "He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. West imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia.

Hungarian PM rejects request to ship weapons through its territory to Ukraine

As Russia's special military operation in Ukraine continues, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected the requests, made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Union summit, to allow shipments of arms through Hungarian territory, extend economic sanctions against Russia and not to buy gas and oil from Russia.

The Humgarian PM said that these acts were against Hungary's interests and added that Hungary will not send arms to Ukraine either.

Refugees in Mariupol denounce Kiev's actions

Refugees, in Mariupol, who managed to reach a school turned refugee center denounced the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, while claiming to have witnessed how the military came to shoot minors.

"I would like to send a big salute to the mayor of Mariupol, who did not turn on the sirens properly and during the eight years of the war did not prepare a single bomb shelter. Our basements were crumbling, they were covered with dust," a woman explained. "What else can I say? The mayor left the city to its fate, left people a whole month without food, without water, without light and gas. We haven't seen bread in a month, this creature abandoned us," she denounced.

"Once again I want to tell you so that you understand: the evacuation of all Mariupol, of all the people they have been bringing here during the week, it is the Russian soldiers who are bringing people out of the cellars. They help us, they feed the starving children, they give them their rations, do you understand? They bring the children out in their arms," the refugee recounted.

"The remaining Ukrainian military just play and shoot at small children. We saw them with our own eyes. They must show this to the world. It is not true that Ukraine is just a beautiful country. You must show the whole world that Russian troops evacuated all the people. Not a single Ukrainian military went to get us out of the cellars. The city is full of corpses. Hands and feet wrapped in rags, lying everywhere," he said.

Russia Destroys Ukrainian Arsenal With Kalibr Missiles

On Friday, Russian forces launched a high-precision attack from its Black Sea fleet.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its armed forces launched four high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles from a Black Sea Fleet ship and destroyed a depot with weapons and military equipment in the Zhitomir region, located west of Kiev.

"The crew of a small missile ship of the Black Sea Fleet carried out a salvo launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles against the military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the military entity said on its official channels.

According to the statement, thanks to the precise strike an arsenal with weapons and military equipment was destroyed on the territory of the Zhtomir region. Also, the ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, detailed the military actions over the past day as part of the special military operation.