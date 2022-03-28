LIVE: Helicopter Trying to Evacuate Azov Leaders is Shot Down

"It was heading towards Mariupol for emergency evacuation of the Azov battalion's leaders, who had abandoned their troops", Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

So far, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of face-to-face negotiations on Feb. 28, March 2, and March 7. A new round of negotiations is expected to start today on Turkish soil. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

Germany will prosecute those who symbolically support Russia. Germany warned that its authorities could criminally prosecute citizens who make a public display of the letter "Z", which stands for "victory" when painted on Russian military equipment and transport.

"Of course, the letter Z as such is not forbidden, but its use may in individual cases constitute an endorsement of the Russian war of aggression... Whoever publicly approves of this war of aggression can also make himself liable to prosecution," said a German Interior Minister official, according to Reuters.

Russia shoots down Ukrainian helicopter near Mariupol. On Monday, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated that his country's forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter as it was flying over the Sea of Azov.

"It was heading towards Mariupol for emergency evacuation of the Azov battalion's leaders, who had abandoned their troops", he said, adding that the Russian military also downed one unspecified drone and two Ukrainian Su-24 and one Su-25 jets.

"Forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have, with help from Russian troops, managed to surround Mariupol, seizing its suburbs, including the airport, and started to clear the city of the remaining Azov nationalist battalion fighters," Sputnik reported.

North Macedonia declares 5 Russian diplomats personae non grata. North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs Ministry declared five Russian diplomats as personae non grata. The Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia Sergey Bazdnikin and informed him of the decision. The Russian diplomats have to leave North Macedonia in the next five days.

Western media spent years warning the Azov Battalion and related militias were not just neo-Nazis but were the most powerful neo-Nazi force in Europe given their integration into the military and state.



That's now not only taboo to say but these same outlets have renounced this. https://t.co/E7dJMLtgSg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 25, 2022

Russia doubts that negotiations in Turkey will start today. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubts that the new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul would start today, saying "theoretically" it could start on Tuesday.

"At the moment we cannot and will not talk about progress," said Peskov, who stressed that "the very fact that there is a decision to continue the negotiations in person is, without a doubt, important."

He also indicated that there was no progress on a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On March 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed that in the negotiations between Kyev and Moscow there are concrete agreements on several points, among which are Ukraine's resignation from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the recognition of Russian as a co-official language, and concessions regarding demilitarization and "collective security".

Scholz advocates reinforcing European defense to deter Russia. Foreign Affairs Minister Olaf Scholz emphasized the need to strengthen the German army and the defense capabilities of the European Union (EU) to dissuade Russia from an eventual attack.

"We have to guarantee that we are strong enough so that there is no attack on the EU or on NATO," he said during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Berlin.

Regarding the request that contracts for energy supply be paid in rubles, Scholz said that those contracts specify that payment be made in euros. "Companies will pay them accordingly," he said.

For her part, Andersson alluded to the possibility of Sweden requesting entry into NATO and explained that a debate process is underway to decide "the best path for Sweden."

"It is up to Germany, Sweden, or Ukraine to decide how they want to organize their security policy in the future. It is not up to Moscow," she stressed, adding that "we are not neutral. What we are not is part of a military alliance."

Ukraine urges the United Nations to demilitarize area near Chernobyl plant. Ukraine has asked the UN to take actions on demilitarizing the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP).

Currently, there is a risk of damaging the confinement structures built over the Chernobyl destroyed nuclear power unit No. 4 due to the hostilities and a large amount of ammunition in the area.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said that forest fires, which broke out around the Chernobyl NPP due to hostilities, cover more than 10,000 hectares. Ukrainian firefighters are unable to reach the area, which is controlled by Russian forces.

Russia will not supply gas to Europe if it does not pay in rubles. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia "will not supply free gas" and will only deliver energy to countries that agree to pay for shipments in rubles.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin announced that his administration will refuse payment for Russian gas in currencies, including the dollar and euro. The news caused concern in the West, where several countries announced that they were not willing to buy the fuel if the payment had to be made in Russian rubles.

On March 31, the Russian Central Bank and the Gazprom company are expected to inform Putin about the measures to be taken to make the payment for fuel in rubles effective.

Kremlin rejects Biden's words about Putin remaining in power. On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov called "alarming" the words of U.S. President Joe Biden, who said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power.

On Sunday, senior U.S. officials qualified Biden's words by assuring that Washington is not seeking a regime change in Russia. During a visit to Israel, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said his country "does not have a strategy" to remove Putin from power, adding that Biden was referring to the fact that Putin should not be "empowered" to wage an offensive in Ukraine.