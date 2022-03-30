LIVE: Germany Declares Early Warning Level of Gas Emergency

Last week, Germany's parliament approved a law amendment to oblige all operators to gradually fill their gas storage facilities in order to stabilize the country's storage levels.

Russia and Ukraine held the fourth face-to-face negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday. Although both sides clinched some progress in exploring possible ways out of the current situation, their armed conflict continues. Below are the main events as they happen.

Slovakia expels 35 Russian diplomats. On Wednesday, Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Juraj Tomaga reported that his country expelled 35 Russian diplomats whom he accuses of conducting espionage activities "in violation of the Vienna convention."

On March 14, Slovakia also expelled three Russian embassy employees and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

Germany declares early warning level of gas emergency plan. Germany's Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck announced the first stage, or the early warning level, of the gas emergency plan, saying that it's for "precautionary purposes."

"Security of supply continues to be guaranteed... there are no supply bottlenecks currently, he said, adding that a crisis team was activated to "analyze and assess the supply situation so that further measures can be taken to increase supply security, if necessary."

Last week, Russia announced that it would only accept payment for gas imports in rubles from "unfriendly countries." In response, the Group of Seven (G7) rejected payments in rubles, citing reasons of contractual compliance.

In February 2022, prices for energy produced in Germany were up by 68 percent year on year, while prices for imported energy even soared 129.5 percent. Consumers had to pay 22.5 percent more for household energy and motor fuels than in February last year, according to he Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Last week, Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag approved a law amendment to oblige all operators in the country to gradually fill their gas storage facilities in order to stabilize the country's storage levels.

Ukraine sets up three humanitarian corridors. Ukraine established three humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Two corridors were set up to allow Ukrainian civilians to flee the cities of Melitopol and Energodar in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, which were captured by Russia's forces, Vereshchuk said, adding that another humanitarian route was established in the eastern Donetsk region to evacuate people from the city of Mariupol, where active hostilities are underway.

Last Thursday Ukraine established seven humanitarian corridors, following nine corridors the previous day, according to Ukraine's government-run Ukrinform news agency.

Daily Beast: "Is America Training Neonazis in Ukraine?

Officially no, but no one in the US government seems to know for sure." https://t.co/HzV6Nu068Y — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) March 25, 2022

Zelenski asks the Norwegian Parliament for more weapons and sanctions on Russia. During a video conference on Wednesday, President Volodymir Zelensky asked Norway for more economic sanctions against Russia and anti-aircraft missiles, defense systems, and armored vehicles.

To reduce Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas, he also called on the Nordic country to make a "decisive contribution" to energy security. Currently, Norway provides between 20 and 25 percent of the gas consumed in the European Union (EU).

In recent months, the Norwegian authorities have promoted adjustments to slightly increase exports, but they have admitted their facilities are at the limit of their capacity.

Minutes before the Ukrainian president's intervention, the Norwegian government announced a new donation of 2,000 rocket launchers.