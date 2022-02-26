LIVE: Fighting Continues in Ukraine, European Meetings Underway

According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, Russia has disabled 821 Ukrainian military facilities and has seized the Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

4:45 EST Update:

The Czech Republic sends weapons to Ukraine: The Czech Republic will supply Ukraine with weapons worth a total of 188 million Czech crowns (about $8.7 million), Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said.

"The Czech Republic will send assault rifles, machine guns, pistols, sniper rifles and ammunition to Ukraine worth a total of 188 million crowns," Cernochova said.

Kulomety, samopaly, odstřelovací pušky, pistole a odpovídající munice v hodnotě 188 milionů. Vláda v sobotu schválila další pomoc Ukrajině, která čelí ruskému útoku. MO bezprostředně zajistuje i dopravu na místo, které určí ukrajinská strana. Naše pomoc nekončí.#StandWithUkraine — Jana Černochová (@jana_cernochova) February 26, 2022

"Machine guns, submachine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and equivalent ammunition worth 188 million. The government on Saturday approved further aid to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack. The Ministry of Defense also provides immediate transport to a place designated by the Ukrainian side. Our help does not end."

4:15 EST Update:

President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that "partners" are sending weapons to help Kiev, adding that he had spoken by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. "A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-coalition is working," Zelensky said on Twitter.

A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

3:55 EST Update:

Roscosmos Website: Russian space corporation Roscosmos website suffers cyber-attack from abroad

The website of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos is suffering a DDoS attack from abroad, which began on Friday night, the company's press service reported.

"The Roscosmos website has been under DDoS attack from foreign servers since last night. Technicians are taking the necessary measures to neutralize the attack," a representative of the press service said.

❗️ Сайт Роскосмоса ночью подвергается DDoS-атаке с иностранных серверов. Технические специалисты проводят необходимые меры по нейтрализации атаки.



В связи со сложившейся ситуацией время загрузки страниц сайта может быть увеличено. pic.twitter.com/T1748sCpqO — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) February 26, 2022

"The Roscosmos website is subjected to a DDoS attack from foreign servers at night. Technical experts carry out the necessary measures to neutralize the attack. Due to the current situation, the loading time of the site pages may be increased."

3:35 AM EST Update:

Macron: "The war will last, this crisis will last." It will have "consequences on the agricultural world." Emmanuel Macron issued this warning on Saturday, February 26, when he inaugurated the Agricultural Show in Paris, repeating twice that "war is back in Europe." Macron has also convened a meeting of France's defence and security council on the situation in Ukraine according to media sources

Ukraine embassy in Moscow: Will be evacuating to Latvia according to Reuters.

Kiev Metro: In Kiev subway service has been stopped. This information was confirmed by the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel." The metro has switched to shelter mode. Transportation will not be carried out," he said. Klitschko also urged the people of Kiev to stay at home or in shelters, not to go out or go to the city.

3:30 AM EST Update:

Russian space corporation Roscosmos has suspended cooperation with Europe on launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and withdrawn its employees from French Guiana in response to European Union (EU) sanctions, the company's director general, Dmitry Rogozin, said.

"In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roscosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners in the organization of space launches from the Kourou Cosmodrome and withdrawing its technical staff (...) from French Guiana," Rogozin posted on his Telegram channel.

В ответ на санкции Евросоюза в отношении наших предприятий Роскосмос приостанавливает сотрудничество с европейскими партнерами по организации космических запусков с космодрома Куру и отзывает свой технический персонал, включая сводный стартовый расчёт, из Французской Гвианы. pic.twitter.com/w05KACb9nI — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) February 26, 2022

"In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners in organizing space launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and withdrawing its technical personnel, including the consolidated launch crew, from French Guiana."

3:15 AM EST Update:

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland notified Russian airlines of the closure of their airspace, a source close to one of the Russian airlines told Sputnik.

"Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland sent a NOTAM (notice to skippers) about the airspace closure," the source said.

The three countries previously announced plans to close their airspace for Russian airlines from February 26 due to Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

3 AM EST Update:

Fighting occurred on Saturday in Kiev near the military unit of the 101st separate guard brigade of the General Staff of Ukraine, Sputnik cited local media as reporting. Explosions were heard and fire was observed in the area, according to the video footage published by Ukrainian news agencies UNIAN and strana.ua.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 821 military targets in Ukraine since the start of the special operation.

"In total, the Russian Armed Forces have disabled 821 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters.

The spokesman said that 14 air bases, 19 command centers, 24 anti-aircraft missile systems and 48 radar stations were destroyed.

According to Konashenkov, seven fighter planes, seven helicopters, nine drones, 87 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 28 multiple rocket launchers, 118 special military vehicles and eight combat boats were destroyed.

In the early hours of 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a "special military operation" on Ukrainian territory, claiming that the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, already recognized by Russia as sovereign states, had requested assistance in the face of aggression by Kiev.

In response, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs claimed that Russian troop losses "have increased significantly".