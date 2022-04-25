LIVE: Biden To Nominate Brink For US Ambassador To Ukraine

Previously, in August 2019, Bridget Brink was appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia.

On April 25, the Ukrainian conflict has already exceeded two months since its beginning. With negotiations between the parties stalled or suspended, there are no signs of a permanent ceasefire so far. Below are the main developments of the conflict as they occur.

President Joe Biden nominates new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. On Monday, President Biden announced his intention to nominate Bridget Brink for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, a vacant post since May 2019.

The announcement came shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a press conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border following a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kiev, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Blinken described Brink, a Michigan native appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia in August 2019, as "deeply experienced in the region, who'll be a very strong representative for the United States in Ukraine."

The United States has been without a Senate-confirmed ambassador to Ukraine since May 2019, when Trump recalled then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch over claims she was undermining the former president's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate the Biden family's business ties with the country.

Blinken also said U.S. diplomats, who left Ukraine due to the war, will return to the country next week and "start the process of looking at how we actually reopen" the U.S. embassy in Kiev, which ceased operation in the lead-up to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Guterres backs Turkish mediation. On Monday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres expressed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan his support for the mediation that Turkey is carrying out to try to stop the Ukrainian conflict.

So far, Turkey has led the main mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine, with several meetings between the two parties in which a possible peace plan was discussed. Currently, however, negotiations remain frozen.

Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and with Ukrainian President Vodolymir Zelensky on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom sends Stormer anti-aircraft armored vehicles to Ukraine. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said his country will "gift" Ukraine a small number of Stormer armored vehicles that will improve its army anti-aircraft capability.

So far, the UK has shipped 5,361 light anti-tank weapons, 200 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles, 90,000 ration packs, over 10 shipments of medical equipment, 3,000 body armor, 77,000 helmets, and some 3,000 pairs of boots.

Russia destroys oil infrastructure. On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov announced that high-precision weapons destroyed a refinery and oil depots in Kremenchug City that stored fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian Army's military vehicles.

Over the last 24 hours, Russian missiles have destroyed four command posts, three ammunition depots, and 21 military assembly points. About 240 troops and 28 units of war material were eliminated. Russian artillery leveled 33 command posts and 929 fortifications.

Russia announces ceasefire for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal steelworks. Russia announced a ceasefire starting at 11:00 GMT for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

"The units of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic will cease combat actions, withdraw to a reasonable distance and allow the evacuation of civilians in the direction they choose," said the head of the Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

"Russia publicly and officially declares that there is no obstacle for civilians to leave Azovstal, it saved the decision of the Kyiv authorities themselves and the commanders of the nationalist formations to retain civilians as a human shield," he said, adding that the ceasefire will be read every 30 minutes by loudspeakers so that it can be heard inside the plant.

"The readiness of the Ukrainian side to start the humanitarian operation should be confirmed by the display of white flags on the perimeter or at least in some sectors of Azovstal," Mizintsev added.

Zelensky believes that the U.S. could lead Ukraine's future guarantors. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that the United States will act as a "leader" among Ukraine's future security guarantor states.

"I am convinced that the U.S. can be a leader among the future guarantors of Ukraine's security," he said during a video message to explain the conclusions of the meeting he held in Kyiv with the U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Zelensky also proposed that Western sanctions fully cover Russian oil and gas exports.

"I heard that this position was fully understood by American friends. Not only in the context of helping Ukraine now, during the war, but also for post-war reconstruction," he said.

Russian authorities arrest neo-Nazis planning to assassinate journalist. The Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested members of a "White Power" group who were preparing an attack on television presenter Vladimir Solovyov, allegedly on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The news was announced by President Vladimir Putin during a speech before the senior staff of the General Prosecutor's Office.

"Now they will deny it, but the evidence we have is irrefutable," he said, adding that the Western countries "are suffering a fiasco on Russian territory, although they deceive their citizens by taking advantage of their monopoly in their information space."

During the operation, the FSB seized an explosive device, six Molotov cocktails, six PM pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, a grenade, over a thousand bullets of various calibers, drugs, false Ukrainian passports, and nationalist literature and symbology.