LIVE: Airstrike Hits Oil Processing Plant, Fuel Depot in Odessa

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued on Monday as relevant parties are holding a new round of peace talks via video to discuss draft agreements between the two countries. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

The Russian military struck an oil processing plant and a fuel depot in Odessa. There were no casualties in the airstrike, said Maksym Marchenko, head of the military administration of Odessa region.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants near Ukraine's Odessa with high-precision sea- and air-based missiles.

Russia's space corporation Roscosmos would not cooperate with countries supplying weapons to Ukraine. Dmitry Rogozin, the director of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, announced that his institution stopped joint projects with Western countries for moral and ethical reasons, and would not have any cooperation with countries that provide weapons and political support to Ukraine.

Roscosmos would soon submit proposals to Russia's leadership on ending cooperation on the International Space Station with the U.S., Canada, European countries, and Japan.

Russia restricts the granting of visas for European official delegations and journalists. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin today signed a decree restricting the granting of visas to unfriendly countries of the European Union (EU) and to Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, and Iceland. This measure will affect official delegations and journalists.

Russia refuted accusation of alleged killing of civilians in the settlement of Bucha. All photographs and video materials published by the Kiev regime, allegedly evidencing some kind of 'crimes' committed by Russian military personnel in the city of Bucha, Kiev region, are another provocation," the Defense Ministry said.

It added that during the time the settlement was under control of the Russian forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions, adding that "all Russian units completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will decide on further measures to sanction Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for tightened sanctions against Russia. During a TV interview, German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht noted that the European Union should talk about putting an end to gas supplies from Russia.