LGBTQH Groups Outraged by Homophobic Attacked in Puerto Rico

Naira Castillo and Federico Navarro were burned after a package delivered by a delivery service exploded. With 40 and 30 percent of their bodies burned respectively, they were victims of this inhumane act last Thursday, while they were at their home located in Rawson; they are currently hospitalized at the Marcial Quiroga hospital.

Reports of acts of violence against an LGBTQH bar, located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, became known after a trans woman and her partner were violently attacked in the place. The couple is in serious condition.

This fact has generated indignation in the LGBTQH community of the country, making visible at that time the level of discrimination suffered by homosexual people in Puerto Rico. In this context, the LGBTQH bar known as Casa Fuegah, denounced in a statement, that attacks against the staff working in the space are frequent.

"We want to inform the community in general about the violent acts towards our work staff, the acts of recurrent vandalism in our Casa Fuegah space and, in addition to the violent use of explosive devices detonated in the new Viciosx proposal", the statement continues.

⚠️ El último jueves por la noche se conoció la noticia de una explosión en una vivienda de Rawson que afectó a Naira Castillo, mujer trans, y su pareja Federico Navarro. Según los informes iniciales, Naira habría recibido un paquete de un repartidor, el cual explotó al abrirlo. pic.twitter.com/OXc5u2OFDU — La Mecha (@lamechaAR) August 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "Last Thursday night there was news of an explosion in a house in Rawson that affected Naira Castillo, a trans woman, and her partner Federico Navarro. According to initial reports, Naira had received a package from a delivery man, which exploded when she opened it."

"There is a crisis affecting LGBTQ people in Puerto Rico... this violence must end. Each of the 10 people killed has family, friends and a community. When we lose someone, especially in violent circumstances, a long trail of unwavering trauma is left", said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign HRC Foundation. The representatives of the bar joined in the demonstrations of repudiation towards the attack in which two members of the community were seriously injured and commented that access to their premises will be prohibited for those who exercise violence or abuse against the community.

There are many demands to guarantee safe spaces for minority groups. A comprehensive protection that guarantees universal access to existing social spaces and scenarios in the communities of residence. A safe space is an environment where lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are welcome and can fully exercise their human rights.