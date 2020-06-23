LATAM: Over 800 Indigenous People Dead From COVID, 8,000 Sick

The Regional Observatory of the Indigenous Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (FILAC) presented its second report on the situation of Indigenous peoples in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regional Observatory of the Indigenous Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (FILAC) warned Tuesday about the severe risk situation faced by Indigenous people in Latin America due to COVID-19.

According to the report submitted by the Observatory until June 15, at least 163 Indigenous communities infected by COVID-19 were confirmed in the region. At least 8,000 Indigenous people were affected in rural areas alone, as well as an increase of 129 percent just in the last week and more than 800 deaths.

With these data, FILAC President Myrna Cunningham stated that "beyond numbers, this report highlights the seriousness of the situation for communities. Many of them are at high risk, even of disappearing. This is evident in several cases explained in the report and the testimonies contained therein."

The report also urgently suggests paying attention to the epidemiological situation and the lack of health and hygiene services, as well as the attention to essential services such as drinking water, since in large parts of the region, Indigenous communities lack this vital service.

"Indigenous peoples with small populations, isolated peoples or peoples in initial contact, some transboundary, among others, face dire situations that, if not addressed urgently and appropriately, are at serious risk of being affected by their very existence. The rapid rate of spread of infection and loss of life in the Indigenous territories of Latin America is indicative of a scenario of maximum alert," warned Alvaro Pop, Technical Secretary of FILAC.

On the other hand, the report contextualizes the responses of Indigenous peoples to the impact of COVID-19, citing examples of several cases in the region, on actions carried out by communities to protect themselves, such as community surveillance, dissemination of information in their languages or solidarity actions to address food insecurity.

Meanwhile, this is the second report of FILAC that deepens its observations and reaffirms its concern already mentioned in the first report presented in May.