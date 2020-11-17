LATAM Electoral Experts Certifies Venezuela's Voting System

"We ask all Venezuelans to attend the next 6D to vote since all political organizations have told us that the voting system is of extreme confidence," CEELA called.

The president of the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) Nicanor Moscoso described as successful the accompaniment undertaken to guarantee the transparency of Venezuela's voting system in the lead up to the parliamentary elections to be held on December 6.

Taking into account the reports by CEELA electoral Observation Mission on the two moke-vote held in Venezuela, CEELA President Moscoso highlighted the observance of health measures in all voting centers, while noting that the elderly are the people who have been most interested in exercising the right to vote.

He detailed also that the voting process normally takes 3 minutes but automatic voting machines allowed the process not to exceed over 40 seconds.

"We ask all Venezuelans to attend the next 6D to vote since all political organizations have told us that the voting system is of extreme confidence. What remains is for the people to elect their new Parliament so that they continue on a streak of progress and well-being for the country," Moscoso said.

"Nuestra presencia es para acompañar al pueblo bolivariano de #Venezuela en sus elecciones, elecciones que solamente ustedes son responsables de hacer", Nicanor Moscoso, presidente del Consejo de Expertos Electorales de Latinoamérica (CEELA), al pueblo venezolano.#13Nov pic.twitter.com/Wjq0OZFoUv — CNE.ve (@ve_cne) November 13, 2020

"Our presence is to accompany the Venezuelan people in the elections, elections that only Venezuelans are responsible for holding," President of the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) Nicanor Moscoso to Venezuelans.

On Sunday, Moscoso held meetings with several political organizations contesting the elections, as well as with national observers and electoral authorities.

Meanwhile, the head of CEELA electoral Observation Mission Guillermo Reyes offered a report on the electoral accompaniment, noting that the voting machines did not show any problems.

"An action that was done in person and finally, as an essential part of this process of monitoring, to make recommendations throughout the development of the mission and at the end so that they can be implemented by the electoral body for the daily improvement and perfection of the voting system," CEELA report noted.