Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, reacted to U.S. President Joe Biden's direct insult to President Vladimir Putin, saying Biden's fatigue and irritability probably caused it.

Peskov continued to say: "we do hear statements that are in fact personal insults to President Putin. These statements are actually coming from the president of the United States of America on a daily basis," in response to a journalist's question.

"Considering such irritability from Mr. Biden, his fatigue, sometimes forgetfulness, which leads to aggressive statements, we will not give sharp assessments so as not to cause more aggression," said the spokesperson. As a thoughtful and wise leader, he added that Putin would never answer to personal insults.

On his address honoring Ireland's St. Patrick's Day, President Biden referred to President Putin as a "murderous dictator" and "a pure thug" while accusing the Russian leader of waging an immoral war against Ukraine. The day before, he had called Putin a "war criminal."

The comments came as the White House condemned the Russian special military operation in Ukrainian territory after the video meeting video address to the U.S. Congress by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Once the video speech ended, Washington designated 800 million dollars supporting Kiev's security.

The EU, alongside the U.S., has continued to impose sanctions on Russia since the beginning of the special military operation. Russia's banking and energy sectors and the country's top officials have been targetted by the sanctions. On the other hand, Washington and Brussels have denied Kiec's request to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, arguing it would lead to a full-scale Russia-NATO war.