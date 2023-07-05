Kremlin Denounces Kiev’s Sabotage Threat to ZNPP

"It is obvious that measures are being taken to counter" the possible attack, Dmitry Peskov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia is taking all necessary measures to counter Kiev's possible attack on the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant.

Peskov warned of the tense situation and the high threat of sabotage of the ZNPP by Ukraine, which "has repeatedly demonstrated that it has no qualms about doing anything."

According to the Russian diplomat, such an incident could have "disastrous consequences." In this regard, Peskov brought up the "horrible consequences" of the recent attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"Therefore, it is obvious that measures are being taken to counter" the possible attack, the Kremlin spokesman said.

His comments came a day after Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of Russia's Rosenergoatom, warned that Kiev planned to attack the power plant with high-precision weapons and kamikaze drones, as well as launch ammunition with radioactive waste.

As the threat of possible strikes on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant looms.....



Russia:

Kiev on the night of July 5 is going to attack the ZNPP using high-precision weapons and kamikaze drones.



Ukraine on the night of July 5 intends to hit ZNPP with a Tochka-U missile with a… pic.twitter.com/tpnmmnq6gb — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 5, 2023

The Zaporozhie nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is located near the town of Energodar on the banks of the Kakhovka reservoir.

It has six pressurized water reactors of the VVER-1000 model and a total capacity of 6,000 megawatts. The reactors of the power plant, under Russian military protection, are currently shut down amid the ongoing conflict.

At the end of February 2022, Russia took control of the facility, which belonged to the Ukrainian national company Energoatom. Over the last year, Moscow repeatedly denounced that Kiev forces were targeting the power plant and the town of Energodar.