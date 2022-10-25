Kremlin Decries West’s Response to Concern Over Dirty Bomb Use

This issue has drawn the rejection of the U.S. and other Western countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called their attitude "unacceptable" considering the "seriousness of the danger."

Russia has expressed concern about Kiev's intention to use a radioactive weapon and then blame Moscow. The U.S. and other Western countries have rejected such claims.

In this regard, the Kremlin spokesman said, "This attitude, far from being serious, is unacceptable given the seriousness of the danger we are talking about."

Faced with "the grave danger posed by the implementation of the Ukrainians' plans," Russia has raised the issue with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

#UkraineRussiaWar️ Update



On Kiyv, Western "dirty bomb" denial.



���� Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov:

"Their distrust towards the information that was shared by the Russian side does not mean that the threat such a 'dirty bomb' may be used ceases to exist."



�� @tassagency_en pic.twitter.com/54Gv9XGIer — 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) October 25, 2022

Russia has asked to convene the UNSC to discuss the issue. In recent contacts with his counterparts from the UK, France and Turkey, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu conveyed Russia's concern.

The Defense Minister also spoke in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Lloyd Austin, who has said that Russia's claims are false.

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov has also raised the issue with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and his British counterpart, Admiral Tony Radakin.