King Charles III Pledges Lifelong Service as Britain's Monarch

On Friday, Britain's King Charles III pledged "lifelong service" in his first address to the nation and the Commonwealth after assuming the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said.
"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," Charles stressed.
“In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty,” he recalled.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history, died at Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday, aged 96. Charles, 73, will be officially proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday in a ceremony held at St. James's Palace in London.
Charles bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate. These are the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
He also expressed love for his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as they "continue to build their lives overseas."