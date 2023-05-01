King Charles’ Coronation to Feature Historic Chairs

"...St Edward's Chair...is set to be used for the moment of Charles' crowning..."

Buckingham Palace has disclosed that an array of antique chairs will be employed in the coronation ceremony of King Charles of Britain, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday. The event is expected to be replete with grandeur and ceremonial splendor.

The St Edward's Chair, an iconic historical chair crafted over seven centuries ago, is set to be used for the moment of Charles' crowning. The chair was originally employed for the coronation of King Edward II in the year 1308.

The palace declared through an official statement on Saturday that the King, along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, will be appropriately seated in Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at various instances throughout the service.

According to the palace, the Chairs of Estate designated for usage in the initial stages of the service and for the coronation of Camilla were made specifically for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, the mother of Charles, in the year 1953.

During select moments of the coronation ceremony, it is anticipated that Charles and Camilla will be positioned in the Throne Chairs.

The seating chair was specifically made for the ceremonial event of the coronation, which took place in the year 1937, in honor of the ascension of King George VI and his consort, Queen Elizabeth, who would later become recognized as the Queen Mother.

The Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection "have been conserved, restored and adapted as required," the palace said.