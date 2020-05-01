Kim Jong Un Cuts Tape for Factory Inauguration

This was North Korea's top leader's first public appearance in state media in more than 20 days.

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of North Korea, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a phosphatic fertilizer factory on Friday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday.

A completion ceremony of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory, which has been built as the production base of fertilizer, was held on May Day, the international holiday of the working people of the whole world, the report said.

During the ceremony, Kim looked around at several places, including the raw material processing process, yellow phosphorus production process, ammonium phosphatic fertilizer production process, and packing process.

"Now it has become possible for the agricultural workers to concentrate all their efforts on attaining the grain goal set forth by the party with assurances," KCNA quoted him as saying.

Kim was joined by his sister Kim Yo Jong as well as other senior officials, including Pak Pong Ju, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, it added.

