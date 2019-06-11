Khartoum in 3rd Day of Strike Against Ruling Military

Sudan civil society continues to strike and protest in the face of violent crackdowns and military's refusal to transfer power.

Businesses in the capital of Sudan, Khartoum, are still closed Tuesday as the third day of strikes and protests continue in order to pressure on the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) to transfer of power to a civilian council.

A week after Sudanese security forces killed at least 100 peaceful protesters outside the army headquarters in Khartoum. The country was almost completely cut off from the world as Sudatel, Sudan's main Internet provider was disabled. Lines were only partially restored by Monday.

In response to the so-called civil disobedience over the past week, the council promised Sunday to "strengthen security," accusing the protesters of "the recent and unfortunate incidents," including road closures.

Doctors at a Khartoum hospital say paramilitaries attacked the protesters last Monday and that some 70 women were raped, according to The Guardian.

Traffic and public transportation in the capital remains reduced, according to AFP.

Some have seen the protests and sit-ins as successful. "It clearly shows what we can do, and in a peaceful way," said a male protestor to AFP. "Such an action does not cause death and at the same time it maintains pressure on the military council," he explained, promising these tactics would continue.

General Jamaleddine Omar from the TMC said Sunday that by closing roads and setting up barricades, tactics used by protesters to demand a change to civilian rule, “is a fully-fledged crime as it deprives people from being able to go about their normal life."

The protest initially began in December from anger against a government decision that tripled bread prices and quickly turned political. By late April, former president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir was toppled by the military and since then Sudanese social organizations have been both negotiating with and protesting against the military council demanding an immediate transfer of power to civilians.

Following the failure of negotiations last week between the two sides and the massacres of civilians, another 118 people have been killed and more than 500 injured, according to doctors.

The government has deported three opposition leaders to South Sudan since last week, according to the BBC.

Opposition figures who took part in last week’s negotiations mediated by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed were also arrested. Ahmed is set to return to Sudan this week but opposition is being forced underground for fear of further military killings.

The African Union suspended Sudan last week after the massacres, but TMC officials say they are confident they have the support of key regional countries including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.